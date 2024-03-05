Whether it was Anthony Richardson or Gardner Minshew under center, Michael Pittman still served the Indianapolis Colts top receiving option. While Pittman was scheduled to hit free agency, the Colts ensured he wouldn't leave Indianapolis anytime soon.
The Colts used their franchise tag on Pittman, which will pay out just under $22 million, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. While they couldn't come to terms on contract extension before the franchise tag deadline, both sides were trying to work towards a deal, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
With the tag in place, Indianapolis can continue those contract talks with a piece of mind. The Colts seem keen to signing Pittman long-term. Now guaranteed to be on the roster for at least the 2024 season, the franchise tag gives the Colts a bit more time to find a deal that works with all parties.
After the 2023 campaign, the Colts' franchise decision makes clear sense. Pittman set new career-highs in receptions (109) and receiving yards (1,152) while bringing in four touchdown grabs. When Richardson returns from injury, he will be looking for Pittman and early and often down field.
While Pittman burst onto the scene in 2023, he has been a reliable weapon for the Colts since entering the league in 2020. Over 62 career games, Pittman has caught 336 passes for 3,662 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The franchise tag does not eliminate Michael Pittman from remaining with the Colts for the foreseeable future. It simply guarantees his contract and spot on the roster for the 2024 season. Indianapolis is hoping it ends up being a precursor to getting Pittman's name on the dotted line for an extension.