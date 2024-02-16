The Washington Commanders got a strong take from Kingsbury on their new assistant.

The Washington Commanders have the second pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and must decide between taking a quarterback or sticking with incumbent Sam Howell at the position. Current mock drafts have them going with LSU's Jayden Daniels but USC star and ex-Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams's name has been bandied about as a possibility.

Washington was listed as one of six teams to watch for the upcoming NFL season. Dan Quinn's offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury hyped up an addition to the Commanders' staff.

With rumors swirling about Williams and other potential QB draftees, Kingsbury decided to shout out his team's QB whisperer.

Kingsbury Praises Commanders' Blough

The Commanders' QB room could be stronger this year with former Lions and University of North Carolina quarterback David Blough helping out, the ex-Texas Tech Red Raiders star quarterback believes.

He praised Blough calling him “one of the brightest quarterbacks” he's ever been around according to a report from Nicki Jhabvala on X.

Kliff Kingsbury praised David Blough, the Commanders' new assistant QBs coach, as "one of the brightest quarterbacks I've been around." Blough played for Kingsbury in Arizona in late 2022. Blough spent much of his playing career with Ben Johnson in Detroit. They started on the… — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) February 15, 2024

Fans React to Kingsbury Comments

Fans seemed encouraged by Kingsbury's comments and also seem enthused about the Commanders' new coaching tree.

Quinn, Kingsbury and Blough form a braintrust that could help improve a floundering offensive attack next season, regardless of whether the team drafts the controversial former Trojans star at the signal caller position or not.

“Quarterbacks coach and assistant quarterbacks coach. Hell yea school is in session,” one reader wrote on X.

“The overall coaching staff seems like a vast improvement from what we've seen recently,” another commenter added as the Commanders began preparing for an NFL Draft that could define their future later this spring.