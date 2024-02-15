Kliff Kingsbury hypes up Anthony Lynn after Commanders hire.

The Washington Commanders recently hired Anthony Lynn as their new running backs coach and running game coordinator. He now re-joins Kliff Kingsbury in Washington. Now, the team's offensive coordinator hypes up Lynn with a Texas Tech shoutout.

Kingsbury calls the hire “huge” for the Commanders, according to JP Finlay of NBC. They each played at the University of Texas Tech. Kingsbury played quarterback from 1998-2002. Meanwhile, Anthony Lynn played running back from 1988-1991. Either way, they're both alumni of the Red Raiders and have respect for one another because of it.

“Kliff Kingsbury on Anthony Lynn: ‘You can't have enough Texas Tech Red Raider, rocket scientists on the staff…To have a football mind like that, a leader like that is huge for us.'”

Lynn most recently held a similar position with the San Francisco 49ers. He helped coach a running back group that was one of the best in the league this last season. Christian McCaffrey proved to be a difference-maker with Lynn helping out, as McCaffrey finished with 1,459 rushing yards and 21 total touchdowns.

The Commanders run game should be on point moving forward. Brian Robinson proved to be a reliable option for Washington. Additionally, Antonio Gibson is a huge help in the passing game. This offense could be rolling on all cylinders next season.

With that said, it'll be interesting to see how the front office builds the roster. There are numerous holes on the roster. But offensively, the Commanders aren't too far away from being great. There are plenty of weapons available for any quarterback and looks like a great landing spot for one of the top rookies in the 2024 NFL Draft.