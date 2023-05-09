Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

As the Washington Commanders look to potentially upgrade at the quarterback position, it was reported that the team contacted Andrew Luck. However, after some commotion from Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, the truth behind the Commanders and Luck has been revealed.

Washington never contacted Luck, his father or his uncle, who was his NFL agent, via Nicki Jhabvala and Mark Maske of The Washington Post. Luck has been out of the league since his retirement after the 2018 season.

Since Luck retired with the Colts, Indianapolis still holds his rights. If the Commanders truly contacted Luck, it would be in violation of the NFL’s tampering rules. The league recently docked the Miami Dolphins a first-round pick for tampering with Tom Brady.

However, it looks as if the Commanders never had true interest in Luck in the first place. While rumors arose, Washington never made a real effort to sign Luck let alone contact him about coming out of retirement.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Instead, the Commanders have been adamant that Sam Howell will be their starting QB this upcoming season. He started Washington’s Week 17 game, earning a win by throwing for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception.

Howell may not have the NFL experience that Andrew Luck has. However, Luck hasn’t been in the league for almost five years. It would be surprising to see him put on a helmet and return to his Pro Bowl numbers. It’d be even more surprising to see Washington blatantly break tampering rules.

Luck seems past his NFL days. He won’t be playing for the Commanders anytime soon.