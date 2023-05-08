The Washington Commanders had a solid showing at the 2023 NFL Draft. Some of their biggest needs entering the draft were cornerback and offensive line, and they did use multiple picks on those positions. The team is clearly in a better spot than it was prior to the draft.

However, there are still several big holes on this roster. With the offseason pretty much over, there aren’t many players left to fill those needs. However, there are still a few out there who might do the job.

With that said, here are three still-available free agents the Commanders should target after the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. TE Cameron Brate

Cameron Brate was a longtime member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, playing nine seasons with the team. He had some strong seasons, surpassing 500 yards twice and six touchdowns three times. Even with one of the greatest tight ends ever in Rob Gronkowski as his teammate, Brate managed to always carve out a role for himself in Tampa Bay’s offense.

That said, the 2022 season was a rough one for the 31-year-old. Brate missed time due to multiple injuries, only playing 11 games. He also struggled to produce when healthy, recording just 20 receptions on 38 targets for 174 yards, his lowest since his rookie season in 2014 when he only played five games with one catch. He also didn’t score a regular-season touchdown for the first time since 2014, although he did score one in the Wild Card loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

With his low production and Cade Otton emerging late in the season, the Buccaneers released Brate this offseason. Despite the bad season, Brate can still contribute to an offense at an affordable price. For a team needing tight ends like Washington does, it couldn’t hurt to take a flyer on him.

Logan Thomas, the Commanders’ top tight end at the moment, had a great 2020 season but hasn’t looked the same since his season-ending injury in 2021. The other tight ends, John Bates, Cole Turner and Armani Rodgers, have only four seasons of collective experience and had under 200 yards combined last season. A reliable tight end could help Sam Howell out a lot as he ascends to being the starting quarterback, but there currently isn’t one on the roster. Although not a star, Brate can be a reliable piece when needed and help mentor the younger guys at his position.

2. OT Cameron Flemming

As previously mentioned, offensive line is one of the Commanders’ biggest needs this offseason. To their credit, they have invested heavily in it, signing Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates in free agency and drafting Ricky Stromberg and Braeden Daniels.

However, three of those four players play on the interior, with Wylie being the only exception. So, while the interior of the line looks much better, there’s still some work to do on the outside.

There aren’t many tackles left at this point in free agency, but one who could be a solid option is Cameron Flemming. The 30-year-old has been somewhat of a journeyman throughout his career, but most recently spent two seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Flemming’s 2022 season was a mixed bag. He earned a solid 72.6 grade from PFF, but also allowed seven sacks and took six penalties on the season. Denver’s offensive line was also historically bad last season, and while Flemming contributed to that at least somewhat, it’s difficult to put too much blame on him.

At this point, Flemming is likely looking at a backup role. However, the Commanders could definitely use more depth on the line, and Flemming could provide that. He should also be affordable, with a projected market value of $2.5 million annually according to Spotrac, which is perfect for the cap-strapped Commanders.

1. S Kareem Jackson

At first glance, the secondary doesn’t look like a big need for Washington. The Commanders allowed just 191.3 passing yards per game in 2022, the fourth-fewest in the league. They also added to their lackluster corner group by drafting Emmanuel Forbes and Jartavius Martin with their first two picks.

However, the thing to remember about this secondary is that it’s relatively young. Forbes and Martin are obviously young as they’re rookies, but it goes further than just them. Starting safeties Kamren Curl and Darrick Forrest are just 24 and 23, respectively. Depth corners such as Benjamin St-Juste and Cameron Dantzler are also 25 or younger. While this secondary definitely has talent, it could use a bit more experience.

In that case, adding a veteran player with a load of experience could be a good idea. The player who fits this role better than anyone is Kareem Jackson. The 35-year-old safety has played 12 NFL seasons, but still has plenty left in the tank. In 2022 with the Broncos, Jackson recorded 94 tackles with two fumble recoveries.

Jackson can still contribute a lot to a defense, but his mentorship is even more valuable. With a projected market value of just $3.5 million, that veteran experience is well worth it for a young secondary like Washington’s.