One game before their first playoff run since 2020, the Washington Commanders are nearing a return to full health. Ahead of a Week 18 clash with the Dallas Cowboys, veteran running back Austin Ekeler was activated from injured reserve after missing four games with a concussion.

With Ekeler active, the Commanders plan to play him in the game, per Ian Rapoport. He should immediately resume his role as the third-down back behind Brian Robinson Jr. on the depth chart.

In his age-29 season, Ekeler has continued to produce as one of the best receiving backs in the NFL. He has taken his 74 carries for 355 rushing yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry, his best mark since 2018. He has added 33 catches for 346 receiving yards to average 10.5 yards per catch, his best since 2019.

For the first time since his rookie season, Ekeler has doubled as a kick returner for most of the season. He has returned 19 kickoffs for 594 return yards. However, considering he suffered the concussion in Week 12 on a kick return, it remains unclear if the Commanders plan on having him resume that role. Rookie slot receiver Luke McCaffrey has been the team's kick returner in lieu of Ekeler.

During Ekeler's absence, the Commanders relied on Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez to fill his void. Washington went 4-0 in the games that Ekeler missed, though mostly against inferior competition.

Commanders enjoying best season since 1991

With a win over the struggling Cowboys in Week 18, the Commanders have a chance to secure their first 12-win season since 1991. By winning 11 games on the year, they have already put together their most successful season since the aforementioned 14-2 campaign.

The franchise's turnaround came after an offseason in which owner Josh Harris executed a full rebuild. Harris hired Adam Peters as general manager and subsequently hired first-year head coach Dan Quinn.

In turn, Quinn brought in offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. to spearhead his staff. The front office then selected quarterback Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick, completely overhauling the entire organization.

The full program rebuild worked like a charm, and the Commanders quickly became one of the best teams in the league. The only objective that eluded them in 2024 was an NFC East title. But with a team as young as Washington's currently is, the future could not be brighter.