The Washington Commanders have clinched a spot in the playoffs, and before the regular season ends, they got some more good news about the return of one of their players. The team will be getting healthy in the backfield, as they announced that they're opening the 21-day practice window for Austin Ekeler as he returns from injured reserve.

Ekeler was on IR after suffering his second concussion of the season in Week 12 against the Dallas Cowboys. The running back was able to participate in the team's recent walk-through.

Earlier in the season, Ekeler spoke about the concussion and what he expected the recovery process to look like.

“It's week to week,” Ekeler said via The Athletic's Ben Standig. “I want to continue to learn more. It's my second concussion (this season). Am I more susceptible to a third now that I've had two and the severity of mine? It's a learning process for me because I've never had anything this bad and twice in the same season. … The best thing about {this} is the team has my back … I really appreciate DQ (Dan Quinn) and Adam Peters for being there.”

Ekeler has been solid for the Commanders this season, rushing for 355 yards with four touchdowns, and has caught 33 passes for 346 yards. As they prepare for the playoffs, Ekeler could play a role in helping their run game.

Commanders heading to the playoffs

With a rookie quarterback and a new head coach, the Commanders have been able to make the playoffs. Jayden Daniels has been amazing all season, leading the team to comebacks and breaking records in the process, and Dan Quinn has led the entire group through the ups and downs of the season.

With the chance at the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs, Quinn let it be known that they will be playing to win in Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Commanders lost to the Cowboys in Week 12, but things might be different this time around as they have something to play for. The Cowboys have shut down certain players, and it looks like they're ready to get to next season.

The Commanders could shock some people in the playoffs, and they've shown several times this season that they're resilient. Even if they don't accomplish what they want this season, they have a solid foundation going into next season, and they have their franchise quarterback in Daniels.