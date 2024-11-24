In what was a high-scoring fourth quarter, the Washington Commanders lost one of their running backs at the end of the game due to a helmet-to-helmet hit. On the kickoff return, Austin Ekeler returned the ball and took a hard hit from a Dallas Cowboys player.

Ekeler immediately hit the ground and laid motionless as players from both teams signaled that the medical team check him out. The game went to a commercial break, and minutes later, Ekeler was back up on his feet being helped by the medical team to get him to the sidelines.

There's a good chance that Ekeler suffered a concussion, and he's already had one earlier this season.

Commanders and Cowboys have crazy ending to game

The Commanders and Cowboys game was full of fireworks towards the end of the game. Down 11 points with 3:06 remaining in the game, Jayden Daniels found Zach Ertz in the end zone and converted the two-point conversion to cut their deficit down to three points.

On the Cowboys' kickoff return, KaVontae Turpin returned from the one-yard line after initially muffing the ball. That gave the Cowboys a 10-point lead with three minutes left, and the Commanders went down the field and kicked a field goal to make a one-score game.

On the Commanders' next offensive possession, they scored an 86-yard touchdown, but the PAT was no good, which led them to be down by one point with 33 seconds left in the game. That ultimately led to their loss, and the Cowboys ended their five-game losing streak. For the Commanders, a win would have helped as they still try to pace the Philadelphia Eagles in the division, but a loss like this doesn't make things better. There's still enough time for the Commanders to make some ground, but they're going to have to win the games that they're supposed to.