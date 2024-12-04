The challenges of playing running back extend well beyond the financial quibbling, as the position continues to be among the most physically demanding in the relentless game we call football. Safety concerns force RBs to carefully weigh all the risks that come from pushing through again and again. Austin Ekeler of the Washington Commanders wishes to rejoin his teammates this season, but he does not want to return too soon.

The veteran offseason addition suffered his second concussion of the year while returning a kick in the Commanders' Week 12 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Ekeler says he is still showing symptoms and admits to not having recollection of what transpired between the time he was hit and brought into the ambulance. Those frightening health issues are causing him to be exceptionally thorough in his handling of the situation.

Ekeler is therefore not committing to playing again this season after his mandatory four-week injured reserve stint concludes.

Commanders RB Austin Ekeler is taking his concussion seriously

“It's week to week,” the 29-year-old said, per The Athletic's Ben Standig. “I want to continue to learn more. It's my second concussion (this season). Am I more susceptible to a third now that I've had two and the severity of mine? It's a learning process for me because I've never had anything this bad and twice in the same season. … The best thing about {this} is the team has my back … I really appreciate DQ (Dan Quinn) and Adam Peters for being there.”

For a franchise that was criticized for its lack of professionalism in the past, it is good to see that Commanders leadership is supporting Austin Ekeler. His contributions are obviously valued– 701 yards from scrimmage, four touchdowns and 4.8 yards per carry in 2024– but the undrafted running back's well-being must be prioritized. Through its actions, the NFL is showing that it takes concussions more seriously than ever before.

Washington (8-5) will lean on starting RB Brian Robinson Jr. (138 carries for 640 yards and eight TDs) as it clings to the final NFC Wild Card slot. Ekeler, who has looked rejuvenated in his first season with the Commanders, will cheer on his team from afar. Hopefully, for the good of himself and his family, No. 30's condition quickly improves.