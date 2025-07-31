Jayden Daniels simply cannot wait for the regular season to begin. Ahead of the second week of NFL training camp, the Washington Commanders quarterback could no longer contain his honest thoughts on the lengthy process.

The second-year quarterback candidly admitted to mental exhaustion from training camp when speaking to reporters on Thursday morning. Daniels could not believe that it had “only” been one week of training camp and joked that it had felt like three weeks.

“It's only been a week of camp?” Daniels said, via NBC4 Sports. “Sheesh. It felt like three weeks.”

Fans might be concerned to hear Daniels' comment, but it is an honest thought that most players have. The NFL offseason feels too long for fans, but training camp often comes around too quickly for players. By July, many players are already itching to return to the field.

Daniels, who is in his second NFL offseason, is already preparing for a pivotal offseason in his career. Coming off a successful rookie campaign, the Commanders built around him entering year two. In a franchise that has seemingly been cursed at the quarterback position, expectations for Daniels are already sky-high.

Jayden Daniels has lot to prove with Commanders in 2025

The Commanders were among the most active teams in the 2025 offseason, making several key groundbreaking moves. Many of those moves came offensively, with the team notably adding Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil to Daniels' weaponry.

Washington also added Jaylin Lane and Josh Conerly Jr. in the 2025 NFL Draft, while luring Michael Gallup out of his brief retirement. The complete roster turnover simultaneously displays the Commanders' belief in Daniels and their commitment to making a legitimate Super Bowl push.

With Terry McLaurin's contract situation still up in the air, Samuel has operated as the team's de facto No. 1 receiver throughout the offseason. Should McLaurin return to the team, Daniels would be gifted with a substantially better receiving corps in 2025 than he had as a rookie.

Despite the new additions, the Commanders managed to maintain consistency around Daniels. Washington re-signed Marcus Mariota as his backup, while returning eight of the 11 offensive starters. Austin Ekeler and Zach Ertz, Washington's two key veteran leaders in 2024, both notably return to aid Daniels as a budding young leader.