It’s probably a good thing that Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is tired of camp. He’s ready to face the season and the smack talk of a division rival. However, here is the Commanders’ biggest reason to panic after the start of the 2025 NFL training camp.

And that reason comes from the defensive side of the football. Washington should be able to put points on the scoreboard. They have Daniels and enough threats and protection around him to cause many problems for opponents.

However, the Commanders’ defense is clearly the team’s biggest reason to panic for the 2025 season.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn needs defense to step up

It starts with the inability to stop the run, according to commanderswire.com.

“Only two teams in the league ranked worse when it came to stopping the run (in 2024),” Serena Burks wrote. “The only player who produced double-digit sacks for the 2024 Commanders, Dante Fowler Jr., will be playing for the Cowboys this fall.

“Washington head coach Dan Quinn is a skilled tactician when it comes to designing defensive schemes. And the Commanders were able to overcome their deficiencies in 2024 with their ability to outscore teams. That might have to be the case again.”

The Commanders have tried to improve their defense. They drafted cornerback Trey Amos in the second round and linebacker Kain Medrano in the sixth round. Amos should help immediately, but the jury is out on Medrano. Both players are currently listed on the second team.

The recent signing of Von Miller should help the pass rush situationally. But Miller won’t be on the field for a huge number of snaps. That means Dorance Armstrong will need to have a big season from his edge rusher position. Also, Jacob Martin and Deatrich Wise Jr. will have to come up big.

DT Daron Payne is a bright spot

The good news about the run defense is that Payne provides a strong anchor in the middle at defensive tackle, according to commanderswire.com.

“I’m just playin’ ball,” Payne said. “Right now I’m at the point of my career where I’m just having fun. Everything I do is fun to me. Working hard. Being out here in the sun. Playing with these guys is fun. Just grinding.”

Payne said he’s not worried about contracts.

“I got all the money I want,” he said. “I want to be one of the reasons we make it far again. And one of the reasons we get to the Super Bowl.”

But he’ll need help from guys like Javon Kinlaw, a big-money signing many NFL observers have questioned. Kinlaw hasn’t been an elite performer, but the Commanders paid him like it.

Of course, everybody will be helped if Miller provides a significant boost to the pass rush. Quinn said Miller still has the ability, according to commanders.com.

“He's got different unique talents,” Quinn said. “He can bend, he's long. I like that he's versatile. That he can play from his feet. He can play from down. We like to use variety in how we would want to go attack things.

“I just like having a deep crew of guys that can be versatile and do things. But I also like the detail that he gets into as a pass rusher. What I saw on tape, the quickness to beat somebody to the punch. And that's what pass rushing, the first part, has to be about. About getting the offensive tackle back and feeling that stress. If you don't have that, it makes it difficult to put a lot of stress on a tackle.”

Commanders linebackers seem solid

The linebacker group, with Frankie Luvu and Bobby Wagner leading the way, should be solid. But, of course, the secondary will have to hold up. And that means better performances from Marshon Lattimore at cornerback. Quinn said it’s good to have a full camp with Lattimore.

“Yeah, it definitely changes (from last year),” Quinn said. “Because now you got to know the coaches. As opposed to going in and say, ‘Okay here's the game plan and this is what we do.' You kind of get to … this is why we do this call. This is why we use this technique. That's easier.

“It's also difficult, first came in and was injured, wasn't able to practice, so it wasn't the ideal runway. Just as easy as you try to make it. Sometimes it's just not, but now that we have a whole [camp] with him and he can also communicate too, ‘Man, this is a technique I really like, and I want to stay doing that.' And that's our job as coaches to find the balance of both. He's off to a good start and I sensed that at the minicamp too. Where he was at, the energy with him and the other guys here. It was a good start.”

What could help the defense is if the offense looks sharp. Even some players on the fringes of playing time have shown up strong in training camp, according to commanderswire.com.

“Two players come to mind going into second year on the offense regarding the skill spots, Luke (McCaffrey) and Ben (Sinnott), and in different ways they both made their impact,” Quinn said. “And you see them just the confidence, so much more knowledgeable in the system.”