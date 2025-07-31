The Washington Commanders enter the 2025 NFL season with hopes of reaching the Super Bowl for the first time in over 30 years. Much of that optimism is because of star quarterback Jayden Daniels. But their rising star might be about to lose his best weapon as wide receiver Terry McLaurin has reportedly requested a trade from the Commanders, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

McLaurin's contract dispute has been one of the biggest talking points this offseason. It appears as though there is no longer a dispute, at least not from the Pro Bowl wide receiver's side. He simply wants out of Washington.

That would come as a rather large blow to a Commanders offense lacking depth at the position.

The Commanders traded with the San Francisco 49ers for Deebo Samuel Sr. earlier this offseason. Washington re-worked his contract, guaranteeing him $17 million this season. Commanders fans were having images of McLaurin running free in the secondary as Samuel drew coverage underneath.

Apparently, Washington saw things differently and have remained steadfast in contract negotiations. Now, it appears as though Terry McLaurin will continue his holdout into the season, barring his requested trade coming to fruition.

The former Ohio St. Buckeye standout is coming off his fifth straight 1,000 yard receiving season. He caught 82 balls for 1,096 yards and a career-high 13 touchdowns. His fantastic season actually came in a season where he had his fewest targets (117) since his rookie season in 2019.

Much of that had to do with the emergence of Daniels under center.

If the two sides are unable to reach an agreement and/or he gets traded, Daniels will have to rely on a new No. 1 receiver in Samuel. Deebo is coming off another subpar season with the 49ers. He accrued just 670 yards receiving on 51 receptions, while playing 15 games. Even his rushing prowess came to a halt.

Samuel ran 42 times for 136 yards, a 3.2 yards per carry average.

