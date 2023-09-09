The Washington Commanders are looking forward to what should be an easy victory in Week 1 over the Arizona Cardinals, but everyone has been keeping an eye on Chase Young's injury status ahead of the game. Young has been dealing with more injuries throughout training camp, and his injury status ahead of Week 1 has been extremely murky for weeks now.

After playing in just 12 total games over the past two seasons, Young is likely hoping to be on the field in a more consistent manner this season, but the 2023 season has already gotten off to a poor start in that regard. Young has been ruled out of Washington's Week 1 opener with a neck injury, and it sounds like he isn't going to be expected to return until Week 3 at the earliest.

“Washington Commanders’ Chase Young will not play in Sunday’s regular-season opener with a neck injury that may cause the defensive end to miss additional games, according to multiple people familiar with the situation. Young said early in the week he hoped to face the Arizona Cardinals, but he was not given clearance for game contact during a check-up on Friday. Doctors laid out a plan to gradually increase contact during practice that puts the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year on track to return in Week 3.” – Ben Standig, The Athletic

Young himself sounded ready to go on Friday for Week 1, but the Commanders medical staff disagreed, and a more conservative timeline has been put in place for the star pass rusher. Washington should be fine in Week 1 without Young, but they would ideally get the talented yet injury-prone Young back sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, it wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up sitting out in Week 2 as well.