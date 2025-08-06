The Athletics have been one of Major League Baseball's more interesting teams this season. They are not one of the league's best teams, but Mark Kotsay's squad has made their fair share of headlines. At the trade deadline, the Athletics sent former All-Star Mason Miller to the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately, a successful surgery for Jose Leclerc leaves the closer role to Jeff Ridgway.

Leclerc, who was a standout on the Texas Rangers when they won the World Series in 2023, joined the Athletics this offseason. He was a small piece of Kotsay's bullpen behind Miller and others. After Leclerc got hurt, though, he became an afterthought as young stars broke on the scene for the Athletics. After today's news, though, the closer's season is over.

According to MLB.com's Martín Gallegos, Leclerc underwent successful shoulder surgery on Wednesday. Unfortunately for his team, his rehab will keep him in Dallas for the rest of the season. However, he should be ready to take Miller's spot as the Athletics' closer when next season rolls around. His potential was part of the reason the team was okay with sending Miller away.

As it stands now, the Athletics have a near-impossible path to the 2025 postseason. Despite standout performances from Nick Kurtz and Shea Langeliers, the Athletics are in too deep a hole to climb out of this season. However, Kotsay and the coaching staff have seen more than enough to buy-in to the Athletics' future as they head to their new home.

Leclerc did not enter the season as a crucial piece of his team's bullpen strategy. However, he has become a critical piece of the puzzle when it comes to Kotsay's staff of relievers. If he can recapture his peak form, the Athletics have one of the more talented closers in the game at their disposal. However, shoulder injuries are tough for pitchers to fully recover from.