The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 16 matchup vs. the Green Bay Packers, and defensive back Jaylon Johnson provided insight into where his recovery stands. As the Bears secondary pushes toward full strength, the veteran cornerback revealed the one remaining piece he needs to fully feel like himself again late in the season.

Johnson, a two time Pro Bowler and 2023 Second Team All Pro, returned from injured reserve in late November after undergoing core muscle surgery earlier this year. While the Bears secondary welcomed his return, the process has required patience. The physical pain has subsided, but full confidence has yet to follow, which remains central to his recovery.

CHGO Bears shared a video to its X (formerly known as Twitter) of Johnson speaking with ALLCITY’s Adam Hoge during locker room availability at Halas Hall. The interview captured Johnson explaining what still separates his current form from a full return to his Pro Bowl level.

“I just need more reps.”

Jaylon Johnson told @AdamHoge he’s confident he’ll get back to feeling like himself this season. “I just need more reps.” pic.twitter.com/ufgKRcq1lE — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) December 17, 2025

Johnson explained that practice alone cannot replicate live game action. Missing training camp and spending months on injured reserve limited his exposure to true game speed. At cornerback, where instant reactions and body control are critical, timing and trust in movement matter just as much as health.

Since returning, Johnson has appeared in four games and recorded an interception while working through controlled workloads. With other defensive backs dealing with injuries, the Bears secondary has relied on his steady progression. Each snap helps restore comfort in sudden cuts, quick direction changes, and contested coverage situations.

The timing is critical, with the Bears facing Green Bay in Week 16 while holding a one game lead over the Packers atop the NFC North. Chicago must decide whether to expand the sixth year corner’s role or continue managing his reps carefully. Johnson believes live action remains the missing piece to unlocking his best football.