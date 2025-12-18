Caleb Williams believes his offensive line has superpowers and recently compared them to the Avengers in a now-viral post.

The Chicago Bears quarterback started off with his center, Drew Dalman.

“Drew Dalman is—like I said, I call my O-linemen the Avengers—and so all of them collectively form a very formidable team to go out there and go to war with. But Drew Dalman is, I call Drew Dalman the Hulk,” Williams said. “He's the brains and all of it, but when he gets out there and on the field, he's strong as can be, fast and, and the right guy for the job for us and my future and our future here.

“So I'm excited for that and I'm happy that he's here with us and with me, and we're gonna keep growing together, and we're gonna keep finding ways to help each other out in this tenure that we have together.”

Williams continued comparing Avengers and X-Men to the lineup to complete his superhuman team.

“Yeah, I got Ozzy (Trapilo) is obviously, he's not really in the Avengers, but Wolverine,” Williams continued.

“I have Doctor Strange as left guard with Joe (Thuney),” Williams said of Thuney.

“From stats to longevity to how he is, I mean, he's Dr. Strange,” Williams added of his left guard. “He just, for some reason, everything just kind of moves how he moves on the football field and things like that. So I feel like all the guys kind of like that one for Joe. I think it was fitting.”

Lastly, Williams filled in his right side by giving positions to Jonah Jackson and Darnell Wright.

“I have obviously Hulk as center, I have the Red Hulk as Jonah (Jackson), and then I have Darnell (Wright) as Bucky, because he has the one arm brace,” Williams said.

In case you weren't keeping up, Williams put his offensive line in these positions:

Left Tackle Ozzy Trapilo: Wolverine

Left Guard Joe Thuney: Dr. Strange

Center Drew Dalman: Hulk

Right Guard Jonah Jackson: Red Hulk

Right Tackle Darnell Wright: Bucky

Williams and his Avengers next game will be facing Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 8:20 p.m.