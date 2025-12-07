The Washington Commanders suffered an embarrassing 31-0 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings in 2024. But the injury was made even worse with quarterback Jayden Daniels suffering another injury.

Daniels re-injured the same elbow that forced him to miss three games. He didn't make his return after leaving against the Vikings. However, head coach Dan Quinn doesn't expect it to be a season-ending injury. For all of his talents, Quinn knows Daniels still needs to develop, via John Keim of ESPN.

“It's an important development time for him,” Quinn said.

That being said, the Commanders will be paying close attention to Daniels and his elbow. They don't want to risk a serious re-injury to their franchise star. However, it doesn't appear as if Daniels' year is done. Already trailing by an unsurmountable amount, Quinn wasn't going to put his QB in further danger.

Before suffering his injury, Daniels completed nine-of-20 passes for 78 yards and an interception. He added 16 yards on the ground, but it's clear the quarterback wasn't up to his usual standard. Perhaps the lingering injury had something to do with it.

In a season marred by injuries overall, the Commanders won't be competing in the playoffs with their now 3-10 record. However, Washington knows they have a gold mine at quarterback when fully healthy. Whether that means he plays in Week 15 is yet to be seen, Quinn and company must go over all the available information. But barring a change of heart or a sudden setback, Commanders fans haven't seen the last of Daniels during the 2025 season.