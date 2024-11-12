The Washington Commanders is having a wonderful 2024 NFL season. Washington is 7-3 heading into Week 11 and is firmly in the hunt in the NFC playoff picture. The Commanders suffered a brutal loss in Week 10, falling 28-27 after surrendering a lead late in the fourth quarter. It should be no surprise that the team is upset following such a close loss.

Commanders coach Dan Quinn opened up about how the team is feeling after Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

“So, this was a hard loss, no doubt about it,” Quinn said Monday, via the team's official transcript. “And the response is what was so important. So, what I saw on the field last night, towards the end in the locker room of guys talking to one another, they were mad. And that's what I honestly wanted to see on these missed opportunities to say, ‘How do we make sure that doesn't happen again?'”

Quinn believes that having a short week should help the Commanders quickly bury the tape and move past this loss.

“Yeah, I think they're responding,” he said. “That's the important part. And so, seeing that part begin already. Last night, I thought that was a good sign to know that, yeah, they're mad and this game getting here this week can't get here quick enough. So, every once in a while, that short week's not such a bad thing. We'll be on a plane here and by Wednesday and get to go battle again in a really tough, good environment against an excellent team. So, that'll get your attention and response awful quick.”

Next up for the Commanders is a Week 11 showdown with the Eagles on Thursday Night Football.

Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. blasts fans who show ‘no humility' on social media

Sunday's loss to the Steelers is not the only reason why some Commanders players are frustrated.

Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr. recently called out fans on social media for their disrespectful behavior towards players, specifically when losing a bet.

“Being injured is one thing.. but to hear backlash from mfs that sit on they couch every Sunday blowing me,” Robinson wrote. “Don't nobody say sh*t when the parlays hit tho.. Y'all have no humility on this app fr.. I wonder why some players don't respect the fans..”

Perhaps Robinson Jr. was receiving an undue amount of social media pressure after missing Week 10 with a hamstring injury.

Commanders fans are hopeful that getting a win on Thursday Night Football will get everything moving back in the right direction again.