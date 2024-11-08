The Washington Commanders would make a major statement with a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10. However, they'll have to do so without running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Robinson has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, the team announced. He is joined by Marshon Lattimore, Cornelius Lucas and Colson Yankoff as players who will not suit up in Week 10 due to injury.

The running back was able to get in a pair of limited practices to start the week. However, he wasn't able to practice on Friday, ultimately leading to him be ruled inactive. Perhaps Robinson suffered a setback in his recovery, which would be devastating for the Commanders long-term.

Unfortunately for Robinson, injuries have been nothing new this season. He missed Week 9 as well with his hamstring injury. When he has played, Robinson has put up 461 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He has already set a new career-high in rushing touchdowns and is averaging a career-high 4.6 yards per carry. However, Robinson can't improve those numbers off the field.

In his stead, Austin Ekeler will be expected to step up into a larger role. When Robinson didn't play against the New York Giants, Ekeler ran for 42 yards on 11 carries. On the season, he has gained 282 yards and scored two touchdowns, adding 248 yards through the air. The Commanders could also turn to Chris Rodriguez Jr. The second-year running back led Washington with 52 yards on 11 carries against New York.

But whatever the Commanders' plan becomes at running back, it won't involved Brian Robinson Jr. The Steelers have one of the toughest defenses in the league. It'll be even tougher without their starting running back. Still, there is a reason Washington is 7-2. A win on Sunday, especially without Robinson, would go a long way in proving that the Commanders' lofty playoff goals are legit.