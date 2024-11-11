Week 11 closed out the international slate of NFL games for the 2024 season, and the rest of the schedule for this week was mostly low-scoring, save for a few matchups. Our Week 11 NFL Power Rankings saw some changeover in our top-10, as well as a change to the lowest-ranked squad.

Come along as we provide in-depth analysis every week on how each team fared in the NFL, important stats/takeaways from each contest, and storylines to follow heading into the following games. Here are ClutchPoints' latest NFL Power Rankings.

1. Kansas City Chiefs (no change)

It was a nail-biter, but the Kansas City Chiefs remain the lone undefeated squad in the NFL after their Week 10 win over the Denver Broncos. Holding onto the top spot in our Week 11 NFL Power Rankings, the Chiefs struggled on offense in their win, only putting up 16 points.

Patrick Mahomes continues his less-than-stellar play this year, as he only threw for one score, a short touchdown to Travis Kelce. A six-point second half was the difference maker for the Chiefs, who earned their fifth win of the season at home and ninth overall.

2. Detroit Lions (no change)

Far from a typical game, the Detroit Lions skinned the uprights twice on field goals to claw their way to their eighth win. Mounting a comeback on the road over the Houston Texans was no easy feat, considering Jared Goff threw five interceptions.

It was an off night for the entire offense, which only mustered a touchdown in the first half before busting out 20 second-half points. Rookie kicker Jake Bates was the hero in Week 10, as he knocked through the game-winning field goal as time expired to complete the turnaround.

3. Buffalo Bills (+1)

A pick-six by Joe Flacco helped kick off the fireworks for the Buffalo Bills in their Week 10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. A 30-point affair wasn’t really aided much by Josh Allen, who rushed for a score but threw for 280 scoreless yards and two interceptions.

James Cook and Allen both found the end zone on the ground, and Mack Hollins led all receivers, hauling in four passes for 86 yards in Buffalo’s eighth win.

4. Washington Commanders (-1)

It was a disappointing Week 10 outcome for the Washington Commanders, who welcomed the Pittsburgh Steelers into Northwest Stadium in a strong matchup. It wasn’t a great showing for the Washington offense, as Jayden Daniels (17/34, 202 yards) didn’t look all that strong.

Austin Ekeler stepped in for Brian Robinson again, finding the end zone twice on 13 carries, and Terry McLaurin caught five passes for 113 yards, but it wasn’t enough to earn the win.

5. Baltimore Ravens (no change)

A strong win for the Baltimore Ravens keeps them in the top-5 of our Week 11 NFL Power Rankings, as they kicked off Week 10 with a win. By beating the Cincinnati Bengals, the Ravens earned their seventh win of the season, keeping them at the top of the AFC North.

Lamar Jackson connected with four different players for scores, throwing for 290 yards, and Derrick Henry found the end zone again in the win.

6. Philadelphia Eagles (+1)

The biggest blowout win of Week 10 belongs to the Philadelphia Eagles, who marched into Jerry World and hung 34 points on the Dallas Cowboys, winning 34-6. The Eagles’ offense was running on all cylinders in their win, with Jalen Hurts accounting for four scores in the win.

Hurts found Dallas Goedert and Johnny Wilson for passing Tds, while taking one-yard and eight-yard carries into the end zone. DeVonta Smith was quiet (2/14) in the win, but A.J. Brown (5/109) led all receivers.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (+3)

Scoring a touchdown in every quarter helped propel the Steelers to their Week 10 win over the Commanders, with Russell Wilson accounting for three of them. Connecting with George Pickens, Mike Williams, and Pat Freiermuth, Wilson only threw for 195 yards and completed 50 percent of his passes, but it was just enough to earn the one-point win and climb to eighth in our Week 11 NFL Power Rankings.

8. Green Bay Packers (no change)

Week 10 happened to be a bye week for the Green Bay Packers, who are looking to lock in for their seasonal end-of-season run into the playoff hunt. While Jordan Love has been hampered by lower-body injuries this season, the Green Bay offense has looked pretty good, especially in the rushing department.

Coming out of their break, the Packers have their first matchup of the season with the Chicago Bears, a game that can hopefully get the green and gold back on the winning track.

9. Minnesota Vikings (-3)

Yes, the Minnesota Vikings won their Week 10 matchup, but it’s justified to drop them down in our Week 11 NFL Power Rankings. The offense was really bad, as Sam Darnold threw three interceptions, and four field goals from John Parker Romo is all that stood in the way of the Vikings not dropping a shocking road matchup.

10. San Francisco 49ers (+4)

The San Francisco 49ers were very happy to welcome back kicker Jake Moody, and they needed him in a big way in their Week 10 walk-off win. Moody kicked three field goals, including the game-winning 44-yarder as time expired.

Christian McCaffrey also made his return for the Niners, and his impact was felt all over the offense. McCaffrey earned 19 touches in his return, recording over 100 total yards, and was only outpaced by Jauan Jennings in receptions in the win.

11. Los Angeles Chargers (+2)

Another week, another win for the Los Angeles Chargers, who handily beat the Tennessee Titans at home. Their 27-17 win pushes them to 6-3 in Jim Harbaugh’s first season, a bit of a surprising result this early into his tenure.

Justin Herbert connected with Quentin Johnston, and the trio of Herbert (32 yards), JK Dobbins (50), and Gus Edwards (55) helped the LAC offense control the clock and get the win.

12. Houston Texans (-1)

It was all there for the taking for the Texans, as they forced turnover after turnover in their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Lions. But a scoreless second half undermined their 23-point first half, ultimately leading to losing the game at the buzzer.

C.J. Stroud struggled again, throwing for 232 yards and two interceptions, Joe Mixon found the end zone but only ran for less than two yards per carry, and the absence of Nico Collins was heavily felt, as the receiver group struggled to get anything going. This game will likely be a case of the what-ifs for the Texans, as they absolutely should have won this matchup.

13. Denver Broncos (+2)

A blocked field goal at the buzzer is all that stands in between a win and a loss for the Broncos, who were that close to ending the undefeated season for the Chiefs. A scoreless second half buried the Broncos after their 14-point second quarter, as the offense struggled too much all day.

Bo Nix was strong again, playing turnover-free football and connecting with Courtland Sutton and Devaugh Vele for scores. Rookie Audric Estime followed through on Sean Payton’s comments about getting him more work, as he led the backfield with 14 touches.

14. Atlanta Falcons (-2)

Their Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints was quite avoidable for the Atlanta Falcons, but the NFC South seemingly doesn’t want to get out of its own way anytime soon. Falling in our Week 11 NFL Power Rankings, Atlanta still holds a two-game lead atop their division, even with the loss.

It was a relatively quiet 306 yards from Kirk Cousins, as he didn’t throw for a touchdown in the loss. Bijan Robinson found the end zone twice on the ground, racking up 144 total yards, but a mismanaged fourth quarter (punt, missed field goal, interception, turnover on downs) doomed any shot at the win.

15. Arizona Cardinals (+1)

Kyler Murray put up a strong showing in the Week 10 win for the Arizona Cardinals, connecting with Marvin Harrison Jr. for a touchdown and rushing in two more. Averaging over 11 yards per completion, Murray was in full control all game, only recording two incompletions and one sack, as the Cardinals jumped into the top 15 of our Week 11 NFL Power Rankings.

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-7)

Another late loss for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped this NFC South squad 4-6 on the year, including their fourth loss at home. Even though Baker Mayfield only threw for 116 yards, this team was in it until the end. Bucky Irving was the best player on offense, taking 13 carries for 73 yards and a score, while hauling in three passes for 14 yards.

17. Cincinnati Bengals (no change)

It was just another ho-hum, high-scoring affair that the Bengals came out on the wrong side again, this time against the Ravens. A failed two-point conversion at the end of regulation handed the Bengals a one-point loss, even after Ja’Marr Chase went nuclear with 11 receptions, 264 yards, and three scores.

18. Los Angeles Rams (no change)

A Monday Night Football home matchup awaits the Rams, who host the Miami Dolphins to close out Week 10. The Rams are hoping to keep pace with the competitive NFC West division, which had a solid week.

A resurgence for Matthew Stafford is the biggest factor in the success of this offense for the rest of the season, as he now has both Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp healthy and leading the way.

19. New Orleans Saints (+8)

A home win over the Falcons is a pleasant outcome for the Saints in Week 10, helping catapult New Orleans to 19th in our Week 11 NFL Power Rankins. Without some of their top offensive weapons, Derek Carr maneuvered through the Atlanta defense, connecting with Marques Valdez-Scantling for two scores.

Alvin Kamara recorded over 100 all-purpose yards, while the defense forced two fumbles and an interception in the win.

20. Seattle Seahawks (no change)

A Week 10 bye comes at a great time for the Seattle Seahawks, which gave DK Metcalf another chance to get healthy for the stretch run. With both the 49ers and Cardinals winning their Week 10 matchups and the Los Angeles Rams on the docket on Monday, the NFC West is all of a sudden becoming quite the pressure cooker division.

21. Chicago Bears (-2)

There isn’t much that can be said about this putrid performance from the Chicago Bears in Week 10, only putting up three points and 142 yards of total offense in their loss to the New England Patriots. There have been plenty of struggles for the offense this year, which could very well lead to a change in offensive play-caller, but that isn’t a foregone conclusion.

22. Miami Dolphins (no change)

The status of star wide receiver Tyreek Hill looks to be going up to the last hour for the Dolphins, who need their best wideout if they want to have a fighting chance against the Rams.

Tua Tagovailoa has looked solid in his return from a concussion, and the offense actually looks like an average NFL unit as it looks to regain its footing heading forward in the season.

23. Dallas Cowboys (-2)

In their first game without Dak Prescott, the Cowboys failed to do anything on offense with Cooper Rush at QB. Six measly points from the right foot of Brandon Aubrey was all the offense mustered in their loss, as Rush was replaced late by Trey Lance to try and find something.

CeeDee Lamb (6/21) and Jake Ferguson (4/24) combined for 15 targets in the loss, while Rush only threw for 45 yards on his 13/23 passing line.

24. Indianapolis Colts (no change)

It was far from the strongest performance for the Colts offense, as Flacco threw three interceptions and the team had some fumble issues popping up. Jonathan Taylor crossed the century mark on the ground, rushing for 114 yards, and without Michael Pittman Jr., the duo of Alec Pierce (4/81) and Josh Downs (7/72) led the way with the pass catchers.

25. New England Patriots (+3)

A battle between two struggling teams went the way of the Patriots, who earned their third win of the year over the Bears, 19-3. A strong defensive showing overshadowed the offense, which relied on a single TD pass from Drake Maye to Ja’Lynn Polk in the win.

Maye did enough to lead the offense, throwing for 184 yards, a TD, and an interception, but was only sacked once. He wasn’t asked to do a ton, but Maye was strong in what was asked of him, as no one else on the offense really stepped up in a big way.

26. Jacksonville Jaguars (no change)

It was the Mac Jones show for the Jaguars in their Week 10 matchup with the Vikings, and this could be how the rest of their season looks with uncertainty surrounding Trevor Lawrence.

Jones led the offense to a second-drive touchdown, but that was the only scoring of the game. While the Jaguars did lose, only holding the Vikings to 12 points and being in the game until the end is a positive takeaway.

27. New York Jets (-4)

It’s more than fair to say that the Aaron Rodgers experiment has gone worse than anyone expected for the New York Jets – well, maybe except for how the Packers expected it to go.

Rodgers played awfully in their Week 10 loss to the Cardinals, barely averaging four yards per completion as he frequently missed on connecting with Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson. Breece Hall racked up 83 total yards on 14 touches, with Adams leading the team in receptions (six) and Wilson in receiving yards (41).

28. Carolina Panthers (+4)

What the Carolina Panthers are on is called a winning streak, something this struggling franchise has not experienced since the beginning of their 2021 NFL season – and yes, that’s a true statement.

After taking back over the starting job after Andy Dalton’s injury, Bryce Young did just enough to earn the overtime win. Young threw for 126 yards, finding Ja’Tavion Sanders for a score, and Chuba Hubbard rushed for 153 yards and a score in their win.

29. Cleveland Browns (no change)

It is looking like the Jameis Winston show for the rest of the season for the Cleveland Browns, who took a seat in Week 10 for their bye week. While this season looks to be a lost cause, the emergence of Cedric Tillman into the WR1 can hopefully give this offense a future to look forward to.

30. New York Giants (-5)

A dreadful performance from the Giants helped round out the 2024 slate of international contests, and boy was this game tough to watch at times. Daniel Jones put on another masterclass in why he should not be the starting QB for the Giants, and the bottom has absolutely fallen out on this team as they drop their Week 10 matchup with the Panthers.

31. Las Vegas Raiders (no change)

Rookie tight end Brock Bowers is the lone bright spot for the Las Vegas Raiders, who joined three other teams on the sidelines for Week 10. With concerns still surrounding their quarterback position, Desmond Ridder saw time last week, adding a third contestant to the turnstile that is the QB room.

32. Tennessee Titans (-2)

The race is on for the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, and while the Tennessee Titans are not currently the clubhouse leader, they certainly have a roster that can help earn it. Will Levis returned to the lineup after missing time with an injury, and while he played turnover-free football, he was sacked seven times, a lot of which were his fault.