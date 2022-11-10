By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Washington DC District Attorney Karl Racine announced his office has filed a civil suit against the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder, Roger Goodell, and the NFL on Thursday. Per Albert Breer, the lawsuit alleges that all of the aforementioned parties were “colluding to deceive the residents of DC” over the Commanders’ “workplace climate.” Racine alleges the actions were taken by the Commanders and the NFL in order to “maximize profits and protect their image.”

From Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who reveal Karl Racine filed a civil complaint against the Commanders, Dan Snyder and the NFL: pic.twitter.com/siyxB1YcOi — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) November 10, 2022

The civil suit comes on the heels of reports that Dan and Tanya Snyder had begun the process of selling the Commanders.

“Today’s civil complaint filed by the DC Attorney General against the Washington Commanders, Dan Snyder, the NFL, and Commissioner Roger Goodell is further evidence of what we’ve long known; that both the Commanders and the NFL have engaged in deception and lies designed to conceal the team’s decades of sexual harassment and abuse, which has impacted not only the victims of that abuse, but also consumers in the District of Columbia…

“For far too long, the NFL has actively concealed wrongdoing by the Washington Commanders and has shielded Mr. Snyder from accountability at every turn…” said the Attorney General in his statement, via Matthew Paras.

Via Nicki Jhabvala, Racine blasted the Commanders and NFL, labeling them as bullies.

“It’s customary for bullies to try to bully victims. It’s customary to bully even public servants. I looked at that comment candidly. It wasn’t surprising. I held my fire because I knew the public would have our back. And boy oh boy, on social media… did the public have our back. Mr. Snyder sought to do what he does all the time: deflect attention from his own misconduct,” said Racine of the Commanders.

Those comments from Racine came in response to a statement issued by the Commanders on Wednesday. In a mind-bogglingly sad effort, the Commanders attempted to use Brian Robinson’s shooting incident as a means to deflect from the ongoing investigation into the organization. The shameful comments were viciously ridiculed by fans on social media, and Racine’s comments suggest he’s not surprised at the feeble and shameless attempt to avoid the real conversation by Dan Snyder and the Commanders.