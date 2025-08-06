The Pittsburgh Steelers are hoping for a resurgent season out of Aaron Rodgers after his rough stint with the New York Jets last year. Rodgers was brought in this offseason, with Steelers fans desperate for competent quarterback play, something they haven't seen in the better part of a decade when Ben Roethlisberger was at the controls.

So far, Steelers training camp has provided a mixed bag of results on the Rodgers front, and one consistent theme for Rodgers has been completing passes in the area of defensive back Juan Thornhill.

Steelers beat writer Mike DeFabo of The Athletic was in attendance for practice on Wednesday and provided fans with the latest updates from training camp.

“Juan Thornhill intercepts Aaron Rodgers to end the two-minute drill for the second straight day,” reported DeFabo on X, formerly Twitter.

Thornhill has won two Super Bowl championships in his NFL career so far, both with the Kansas City Chiefs, and signed with the Steelers on a one-year deal this offseason.

Steelers fans will be hoping that the interceptions say more about the savvy veteran skills of Thornhill than they do an inability to read defenses on the part of Rodgers.

Can Aaron Rodgers still lead a team?

Aaron Rodgers didn't give fans a ton to be optimistic about during his stint last year with the New York Jets. While he was far from the only problem in the Big Apple, Rodgers looked like a far cry from the MVP version of himself that existed just two years earlier with the Green Bay Packers.

The Steelers tried their hand with a different aging quarterback last year: Russell Wilson, who took over midway through the season after a lukewarm start from Justin Fields.

Wilson wasn't able to carry the Steelers' offense much further than Fields did, and Pittsburgh ended up losing in the Wild Card round of the playoffs once again, this time vs the Baltimore Ravens.

Still, if Rodgers is able to rekindle some of his Packers magic this year, the Steelers could be a force to be reckoned with in the AFC.