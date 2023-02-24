With Eric Bieniemy now landing the job of assistant head coach/offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders, the team is hoping that some of the Super Bowl magic he had with the Kansas City Chiefs will rub off on it. As for Bieniemy, improving Washington’s attack is all that he’s focused on, sharing that capturing a head-coaching gig in the NFL isn’t even in his mind, per John Keim of ESPN.

“Being a head coach right now is not in my thought process,” Eric Bieniemy stated Thursday. “What I’m focused on is being the best coach today; everything else will take care of itself. I live in the moment. Right now my feet are planted here.”

“Everybody’s entitled to their own stance and their own positioning,” Bieniemy added. “My job is to eliminate all the distractions. I can’t worry about the things I can’t control.

Having said that, Eric Bieniemy had interviewed several times in the past for a head-coaching job in the NFL, but he will have to settle for an offensive coordinator role for now with the Commanders, who clearly needs a spark on offense.

Unlike in Kansas City, though, Bieniemy won’t be working with a generational quarterback in Washington. The Commanders don’t even have a clear-cut choice for their starter under center in the 2023 NFL season. In 2022, the Commanders split most of the quarterbacking duties between Taylor Heinicke and Carson Wentz. Both QBs had their moments, but neither clearly is a long-time answer in the position for Washington, which ranked just 24th and 20th in the NFL last season with 18.9 points per game and 330.3 total yards per outing, respectively.