Eric Bieniemy has seen his name mentioned as an NFL assistant coach who has been worthy of a promotion to head coach for several years. However, it has not happened and he has remained as one Andy Reid’s key assistants with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Breaking: I’m told 2x-Super Bowl champion Eric Bienemy will be the #Commanders new Asst. head coach/offensive coordinator, per league source. Bienemy earns a significant increase in title & pay on his 1st multi-year deal as an NFL coordinator. Deal was agreed to before today. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 17, 2023

Reid has appreciated Bieniemy and he mentioned his name prominently after the Chiefs were victorious over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. Big Red wanted him back in Kansas City, but Bieniemy is leaving for a promotion and a pay increase with Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders.

Bieniemy will take on the role of assistant head coach/offensive coordinator with the Commanders as he agreed to a multi-year deal that includes a significant increase in pay, per NFL insider Josina Anderson.

Ron Rivera’s Commanders had a solid season, but they were unable to secure a playoff position after losing a late-season game at home to the New York Giants. Adding an assistant head coach of Bieniemy’s caliber could help Washington take another step up the ladder in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs wanted to keep Bieniemy because of the success they have enjoyed in recent seasons. In addition to winning 2 Super Bowls in the last 4 seasons, the Chiefs have also played in the last 5 AFC title games.

The offense has been largely Reid’s responsibility through the years, but the Chiefs head coach has pointed out Bieniemy’s excellent work through the years.

Of course, both Reid and Eric Bieniemy had Patrick Mahomes on their side in Kansas City. That will not be the case for Bieniemy in Washington.