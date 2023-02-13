The Kansas City Chiefs managed to pull off a furious rally against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 to walk away with another championship ring and a 38-35 victory. While many players had a huge role in the win, it looks like offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is getting his due praise for creating two wide open touchdowns for the Chiefs in the fourth quarter of this game.

The Chiefs used the same exact play on two touchdown plays in a row that resulted in Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore walking into the end zone untouched. According to recently retired backup quarterback Chad Henne, Bieniemy was responsible for noticing a trend the Eagles defense had in regards to defending a motion for a potential jet sweep, and it resulted in two touchdowns in less than three minutes for KC.

“(Bieniemy) put it on tape and said: ‘Hey, like, if they do this, this guy is wide open. It’s man (coverage). They’re just trying to protect themselves from the jet sweep and trying to bubble over the top and get an extra player (on the other side of the field). But we faked the jet twice, and they didn’t figure it out.” – Chad Henne, The Athletic

Bieniemy has quickly become one of the great offensive minds in the NFL, and this is clearly why he is so well respected around the league. A simple tendency for the Eagles ended up resulting in two touchdowns, and potentially won the Chiefs the Super Bowl. Bieniemy has popped up as a hot coaching candidate across the league, and his performance in this game likely will increase the amount of teams looking to add him to their coaching staff.