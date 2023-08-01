Former Washington Commanders first-round pick Jamin Davis is facing jail time for reckless driving.

A Loudoun County district court gave Davis, the 19th overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft, the guilty verdict on Monday. Judge Stephen E. Sincavage sentenced Davis to 30 days in jail, fined him, and suspended his driver's license, per The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala.

Commanders senior director of player development Malcolm Blacken accompanied Davis to Loudoun County Circuit Court. Davis originally asked for a jury trial for his appeal. However, he eventually agreed to a plea deal with the local attorney's office for eight days of jail time.

Regrettably, Sincavage turned down Davis' request. The former considered the densely-populated area the Commanders linebacker drove in, the time of the reckless driving incident (1 p.m. EST) on March 28, 2022, and his “not terrible but not clean” criminal record.

A police officer gave Davis a citation for driving 114 mph in a 45 mph zone in Loudoun County Parkway in the spring of 2022.

Rick Snider’s Washington says Washington Commanders’ Jamin Davis isn’t the only player caught driving fast. Terry Allen did 133. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/ONO2x9toAx — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) July 31, 2023

It's strike two for Jamin Davis

This wasn't Jamin Davis' first brush with the law. Authorities charged him with reckless driving on December 19, 2021. They eventually changed it to an infraction and he shelled out a $150 fine for his actions.

For his part, Commanders head coach Ron Rivera rallied behind his beleaguered linebacker.

“He's going through the legal process, and…we just got to be here and be supportive of him and understand that this is the legal process that he has to go through,” Rivera told Jhabvala at the end of Commanders training camp on Monday.

Davis' legal troubles represents a bump in the road for the Commanders, who are barely two weeks into the Josh Harris era. However, the team has gone through much bigger adversity in recent years, so they won't have much trouble moving on from this particular setback.