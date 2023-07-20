The Josh Harris ownership group received final approval from the NFL owners on Thursday in Minneapolis, and Harris was thrilled to finally get the deal done after a grueling several months.

“This is an amazing day for me but I had many sleepless nights. I have a responsibility to the city of Washington. That comes down to winning. There are 31 other owners and cities too and we want to deliver,” Harris said per Sherree Burruss of NFL Network.

Harris is already the owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers, as well as the NHL's New Jersey Devils. He is looking to take it to the next level with a massive rebuild of the Commanders following years of misuse by former owner Dan Snyder, and he knows what is at stake with the move.

“I’m going to be remembered for what I do in Washington. That’s not lost on me. I’m all-in,” Harris said after the vote.

He finished his talk with a positive affirmation that the fans will be excited to hear, and embodies the commitment he and his ownership group are making to the franchise. Magic Johnson is a notable member of the group, as well as billionaire Mitchell Rales.

“A new era of Washington football is here. It’s time to get to work,” Harris concluded per Tom Pelissero by NFL Network.

The Commanders are recovering from a Dan Snyder reign, who was recently fined $60 million on his way out of town for misconduct with employees and financial improprieties. The fans are relieved to be done with him and move on to Harris's new era.