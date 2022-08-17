Jack Del Rio reveals why he deleted Twitter account after $100,000 fine for Jan. 6 rant

Jack Del Rio’s name has been attached to controversy all summer long. As he returns to the football field with the 2022 NFL season right around the corner, Del Rio is hoping that he can turn his attention to football and leave the past in the past.

Del Rio faced criticism back in June for tweets he made about the United State Capital Attack on January 6, 2021. Del Rio called the incident a “dust up” and compared it to the rioting and looting incidents that take place during the George Floyd protests in 2020.

It’s safe to say that Del Rio’s comments did not go over too well with many folks. Del Rio was promptly fined $100,000 by the Commanders, and head coach Ron Rivera publicly distanced himself and the Commanders from Del Rio’s comments, saying his views are not a reflection of the team.

Del Rio would end up deleting Twitter entirely to avoid further controversy, which seemed like a good idea considering that the 2022 season is right around the corner. When asked why he deleted his Twitter, Del Rio didn’t provide much information on his decision, and said he is solely focused on football and the Commanders’ upcoming season.

Jack Del Rio says he deleted his Twitter account for “personal reasons” and doesn’t say much when asked about the $100k fine. He’s focused on football. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 17, 2022

It’s safe to assume that Del Rio’s decision to delete his Twitter account is tied to his tweets about the Capital attack and the backlash he faced for it. Still it’s good to see that he is focused on the upcoming season, and is intent on leaving the controversy in the past. Jack Del Rio will certainly play an important part in the construction of the Commanders defense in 2022, so it’s encouraging to see this mindset from him with the season right around the corner.