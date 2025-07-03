The Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz era nailed the 2024 NFL Draft class. The Los Angeles Chargers reignited as a playoff contender with Joe Alt and Ladd McConkey leading the charge. Time will tell how the 2025 class shapes up.

However, the Bolts will have members of the front office monitoring another area. The list of college football players who could fit for the Bolts.

Our way-too-early draft targets bring the potential to fill some needed areas after '25. Including a brand-new target for Justin Herbert.

Here's a closer look at the trio to monitor for LAC.

Chargers should watch DJ Harvey closely at USC

There's an incoming talent to scrutinize closely if you're the Chargers scouting department.

D.J. Harvey arrives to USC as a highly-touted college football transfer portal addition. He picked off four passes and swatted seven in the air with San Jose State. Many scouts are believing the change in scenery will boost his draft stock.

Harvey starred in the Los Angeles region before. The Palmdale native starred for prep powerhouse Sierra Canyon before choosing Virginia Tech. He's a big, physical CB with outstanding ball skills.

The Bolts watched Tarheeb Still and Elijah Molden step up at CB. But the Chargers have three CBs entering unrestricted free agency in 2026. Clearing the way for Harvey to come on board.

SEC star can replace All-Pro on Chargers

Khalil Mack continues to defy father time. But he's not getting any younger. In truth, the Chargers have pondered trading him before to help create financial flexibility.

Now they can use the next draft to pursue his replacement. Enter Trey Moore from Texas.

Moore brings a high-octane motor to SEC foes on Saturdays. He already runs a reported 4.6 time in the 40-yard dash. Moore planted his name into the NFL radar by grabbing two sacks against Arizona State in the College Football Playoffs.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder can form a relentless tandem with rising star Tuli Tuipulotu.

Justin Herbert gains new breakout target

McConkey gave the All-Pro QB a new explosive target. And he's not expected to be the last. Los Angeles should never ignore surrounding Herbert with weapons — including via the draft.

The Chargers have four wideouts entering free agency in '26. They also have the future of Quentin Johnston to decide on.

The former first rounder has shown potential. But is still hampered by drops and inconsistency. He enters the hot seat in season three. Tre Harris arriving via the second round in April helps complicate things too.

Adding Nic Anderson from LSU further boosts the height and playmaking for the future. The 6-foot-4 WR can form a quartet with McConkey, Harris and Johnston.

Anderson will aim to recapture his 2023 form — as he caught 10 touchdowns at Oklahoma. He injured his quad in '24 and became limited playing wise. ESPN NFL insider Jordan Reid is one who likes the fit. The 21-year-old can raise his stock with potential first round QB Garrett Nussmeier throwing him the ball in Baton Rouge.