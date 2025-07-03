The New Orleans Saints lured nine newcomers via the 2025 NFL Draft. But next season's draft class brings the potential for more needed cornerstones. Especially following an abrupt change at quarterback.

Derek Carr shockingly retired in May due to a lingering shoulder injury. New head coach Kellen Moore did address quarterback before the news. Taking Tyler Shough in day three of the draft.

Shough brings intrigue with his arm and experience. Yet the '26 class brings more appealing passers. Including one who rises as a way-too-early draft prospect to watch.

And this QB leads off the three names to monitor.

Local star one to monitor for Saints

Garrett Nussmeier looks like a Moore QB. And can win over Saints fans for a multitude of reasons.

Nussmeier already is an in-state star for LSU. He's garnering hefty intrigue ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft off his arm, cerebral side and pocket presence.

He shares a previous Saints connection. His father Doug briefly played QB for the Saints. He landed with the franchise in the fourth round of the 1994 NFL Draft. He's also the same Doug Nussmeier hired to be Moore's offensive coordinator.

Adding one more Nussmeier makes too much sense for the Saints. He's a strong contingency plan if Arch Manning opts to stay in school.

Saints can boost WR room via Ohio State

The Saints and general manager Mickey Loomis can tap into one wide receiver hot spot too. Also the place Chris Olave knows.

Carnell Tate looks like the next Ohio State first round wideout. He's an explosive route runner and zone coverage destroyer. And yet he's still overshadowed by his more bionic teammate Jeremiah Smith.

Tate is also a strong run blocker. He's a high-point catcher as well with his 6-foot-3 frame.

But he can come in and take immense pressure off a fellow Buckeye. Moore will need to build his offense with more dynamic playmakers. He already won the Super Bowl with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

Saints can add pass rusher of future from Clemson

The Saints will need to address the future of Alvin Kamara, who's up in his years. Super Bowl winner Cam Akers is on board as of June 13. But there's another All-Pro facing father time: Cam Jordan.

The longtime Saint continues to show his loyalty to the franchise with one more season. New Orleans has watched Chase Young attempt to redeem himself after a string of dismal production with Washington and San Francisco.

Finding a long-term replacement for Jordan must be in consideration too. T.J. Parker from Clemson is the one to watch.

Parker landed No. 1 on ESPN Matt Miller's top edge rusher class for '26. The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder delivered 11 sacks for the College Football Playoff team and Atlantic Coast Conference champion Tigers. Parker even used his long arms to force an astonishing six fumbles.

He's an ideal replacement for Jordan. New Orleans' defensive line is already thriving with a past Clemson star in Bryan Bresee.