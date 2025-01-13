In the final game of Sunday's Wild Card action, the Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers met in a back-and-forth match that went down to the game's final seconds. Although Mike Evans got the best of Marshon Lattimore to start the game, Jayden Daniels, Zane Gonzalez, and the Commanders got the final laugh after their game-winning doink.

Before the game-winning kick, Daniels led the Commanders on a 10-play, 51-yard drive, capped with a doink-and-in for Gonzalez.

And considering the drama this game endured, nearly everyone with an internet connection gave their thoughts on the Commanders' win. Whether they were rooting for the Commanders or rooting against them, fans had plenty of responses to Daniels' game-winning drive and Gonzalez's doink.

While both teams weren't ones that many expected in the playoffs to start the 2024 regular season, each fan base was at the edge of their seats for the entire Wild Card matchup.

After the Commanders selected Daniels with the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft — just months before the regular season began — the idea of seeing this team in the playoffs was a dream for many. However, those same Commanders fans got to relish in the beauty of not only making the playoffs but winning a playoff game.

This isn't just impressive because of how their 2023 season ended, but it's a feat this team hasn't accomplished since 2006. Nearly two decades have passed since their last playoff victory. And to break that streak with a game-winning drive led by a rookie quarterback and capped by a doinked field goal, it's hard to imagine how excited Commanders fans are.

Well, actually it isn't too hard to imagine how excited fans were since social media gives them the ability to post exactly how they're feeling at any moment of any day.

And after Gonzalez's kick doinked in, social media went berserk.

In fact, before the game-winning kick, Fox Sports reporter John Fanta compared Commanders head coach Dan Quinn to another NFC coach, following Quinn's fourth-down decisions.

“Is that Dan Quinn or Dan Campbell? That took STONES to go for it again,” Fanta wrote. “Big time.”

Here were some of the best reactions to the ending of the Commanders-Buccaneers matchup, including many fans taking notice of Daniel's bloody face:

However, social media didn't only talk about Daniels' bloody face. In fact, most were in awe over the game's ending, and for good reason. Although some fans might be upset, given their rooting interests, this game will go down as one of the best through Wild Card Weekend of the 2024 season. And, it was evident based on the social media reaction.

Now, while the Commanders celebrate their Wild Card victory, they're set to face the Detroit Lions in the divisional round, as they'll look to take down the No. 1 seed in the NFC.