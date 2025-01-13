The Washington Commanders are being pushed to the brink by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it's thanks in large part to what an incredible first half wide receiver Mike Evans had. Evans has been one of the most consistent wideouts in the league since he began his career way back in 2014, and it seems like the veteran still has a ton of tricks up his sleeve to surprise the opposition. Evans got the better of his primary defender and longtime rival, Marshon Lattimore, that it reached the point where the Commanders cornerback was the subject of plenty of clowning on social media.

Evans, with Lattimore trying his best to slow him down, managed to secure five catches for 66 yards in the first half, with a touchdown and a pass interference against the Commanders CB at the end zone to boot. The Buccaneers wideout was so deep in his dominance against Lattimore that fans made fun of Washington's big midseason acquisition.

This subplot is providing quite the entertainment value for fans, especially when Evans and Lattimore have been thorns in each other's side for plenty of years. Evans has been a fixture of the Buccaneers' lineup since 2014, while Lattimore made a name for himself as one of the best corners in the league with the New Orleans Saints — Tampa Bay's division rival.

However, some fans are wondering how this could even be considered a “rivalry” in the first place when Evans has always been giving Lattimore the work in nearly all of the battles they've had against one another?

“Lattimore wants the one on one vs Mike Evans but he keeps getting cooked. It’s not a rivalry anymore,” X user @WILLAVELLI wrote.

“Lattimore is getting absolutely cooked. He looks so sad right now. Mike Evans is cooking him. The rivalry is real,” @CraigDruthers added.

“Mike Evans abusing Lattimore. This not a rivalry anymore 😂,” @Cizzzzle21 furthered.

Buccaneers and Commanders duke it out in an NFL Wild Card Round slugfest

Mike Evans may be dominating Marshon Lattimore in their individual matchup, but there aren't any margins separating the Buccaneers and Commanders in their NFL Wild Card Round matchup. The first half ended tied at 10, and at the time of writing, Tampa Bay just tied the game at 20 with a field goal.

This game has all the makings of one that will go right down to the wire, and it will be up to Baker Mayfield and Jayden Daniels to get the job done for their respective teams.