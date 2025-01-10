If you are a fan of one of the final 14 teams left standing, congratulations. Now the fun can begin. Our NFL Playoff Power Rankings have the usual suspects leading the way, but don’t expect all favorites to earn wins in the Wild Card round.

While the Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs each earned the top seed in their respective conferences, they will have plenty of competition to earn a bid to Super Bowl LIX.

Here's the Wild Card round version of ClutchPoints' NFL Playoff Power Rankings.

1. Detroit Lions

Handedly winning their Week 18 battle for the division, the Lions are back-to-back NFC North champions. Having earned a much-needed week of rest, Detroit gets to sit back and watch the rest of the NFC go at it.

The Week 18 win over the Minnesota Vikings was quite one-sided in favor of the Lions, as their offense eventually overwhelmed the stout Minnesota defense. Plus, with a rumored return for running back David Montgomery in the Divisional Dound, this already-strong team just might be getting better in time to make another run at the Super Bowl.

Expecting to see the top seed in the AFC here? Sorry, but the Buffalo Bills and their 13-4 record have a lot to say about that. While not having earned the number one seed in their conference, Buffalo has put together a super strong season so far, and they match up with the seven-seed Denver Broncos on Sunday.

Josh Allen will look to put another feather in his cap as he tries to make a strong case for winning the MVP, as the Bills will play host to a pesky Broncos team that should absolutely not be taken lightly. However, it’s up to Buffalo's defense on Wild Card weekend, as they will be tested by a Denver offense that excels in the trenches and can set the tone for an upset early on if allowed.

3. Kansas City Chiefs

While holding the top spot in the AFC, the Chiefs are not the first team from the AFC in our NFL Playoff Power Rankings. While it was foolish in the past to doubt the Chiefs in the playoffs, there is just something off about this year’s team, as they just don’t jump out at you.

Granted, a 15-1 record is nothing to scoff at, and neither is earning a bye in the playoffs. But the Kansas City offense has looked like a shell of itself at times this season, as Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce both have put up disappointing seasons.

So doubt this team at your own risk, but there are at least a few elements of doubt creeping into the conversation that can give you pause for their Super Bowl chances.

4. Baltimore Ravens

A run-heavy team loves to see the calendar turn to the cold months. The Baltimore Ravens and their two-headed rushing attack have certainly put their foot on the pedal down the stretch. Locking in the AFC North title, Baltimore has gone back-to-back as divisional champs, but are looking for a lot more this time around.

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry will be one of the toughest duos to stop this postseason, and a familiar matchup with the sixth-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers is up first on the docket. While these two teams have already played twice this year, splitting the series, all signs point to the Ravens taking this third matchup.

A home matchup, combined with a defense that is hitting its stride, is tough to win against. Having recorded at least one interception and two sacks in each of the past four games, Baltimore is one of the teams you absolutely don’t want to face. Especially with a potential NFL MVP at QB.

5. Philadelphia Eagles

Entering into their two-seven matchup with the Green Bay Packers, the chances for the Philadelphia Eagles feels cautiously optimistic, heavily based on the health of Jalen Hurts. While Philly’s star QB looks to be trending in the right direction for Sunday’s game, not having played in three weeks is concerning.

Whether or not the offense will hit the ground running if Hurts returns will be predicated on how much the quarterback can do, or if it will be the Saquon Barkley show again. Going up against a Packers defense that can be beat by the run, it might take an ugly, ground and pound showing for the Philly offense to get it done.

6. Minnesota Vikings

After losing out on the top seed and the NFC North divisional title, the Vikings have been relegated to setting the NFL record for most wins as a Wild Card team. While a 14-3 record is super impressive, there were too many concerning signs on full display in their Week 18 loss to Detroit.

Sam Darnold went back into his shell and ran the offense a bit timid, often passing up open receivers and stalling out drives. If this team wants to succeed in their matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, then the offense will need to work through its best player, Justin Jefferson, more than it has lately.

7. Los Angeles Chargers

In Jim Harbaugh’s first season at the helm, the Los Angeles Chargers find themselves back in the AFC playoffs for the first time since their shocking loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023. Justin Herbert and the Chargers look ready to exorcise those demons against the Houston Texans in their four-five matchup.

Even as the lower seed and road team, the Chargers are currently favored in their Wild Card matchup. Whether that speaks more to the shortcomings of the Texans or how good the Chargers have looked, Los Angeles is the better team in the matchup and should look the part.

8. Washington Commanders

Jayden Daniels is looking to become the 13th rookie QB in NFL history to win a playoff game, as the Washington Commanders are traveling to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC’s three-six matchup. Daniels has been exactly what this franchise has so desperately needed at QB.

In a game that has shootout potential, the Commanders will need everything they can get from their franchise signal caller. With Washington entering the postseason on a five-game winning streak, they will head on the road to try and extend that to six.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Speaking of the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay checks in at ninth in our NFL Playoff Power Rankings. With Baker Mayfield leading the charge on offense, he likely will be asked to shoulder a lot of the load in their home matchup.

The Mike Evans – Marshon Lattimore reunion looks to be getting its newest edition, but how rookie running back Bucky Irving looks against the Washington run defense will likely be the biggest factor as they look to make it two consecutive postseason appearances with at least one win.

10. Denver Broncos

Rounding out the top 10 of our NFL Playoff Power Rankings, the Broncos face a tall task as they fly cross-country to face the Bills. While no stranger to being counted out, rookie QB Bo Nix will likely be asked to put up his best performance of the year, which may be asking too much.

The Denver defense will be tested early and often by the high-powered Buffalo attack, and if they can limit the damage of the Bills' rushing attack, especially Allen, they do stand a chance in an upset bid.

11. Los Angeles Rams

The final divisional winner in the NFC checks in at 11th in our NFL Playoff Power Rankings, as the Los Angeles Rams find themselves back in the postseason. While their offense has shouldered the load this year, it’s their defense that has been their scapegoat, and could very well again fill that role against Minnesota.

Facing a strong offensive attack like the Vikings will test this defensive group that has struggled when playing above-average offenses. While Matthew Stafford and the rest of the offense will be asked to carry more than just their weight, Sean McVay will need to hope that the defense can keep this team in the game.

12. Green Bay Packers

With uncertainty surrounding Jordan Love’s health and Christian Watson being lost for the season, things are looking a bit bleak for the seven-seeded Packers. As they travel east to face the Eagles, this rematch of their Week 1 Brazil game will come down to if Jeff Hafley’s defense can do enough to slow down the Philadelphia rushing attack.

The secondary for Green Bay is also banged up, as Jaire Alexander will likely miss the rest of the season (unless Green Bay makes the Super Bowl). Asking Carrington Valentine and Eric Stokes to cover the likes of AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith is a tall task, but Green Bay is no stranger to facing an uphill climb in the playoffs.

Falling a fourth quarter short of making the NFC Championship Game last year, Matt LaFleur’s team has the roster to spring an upset. But also a roster that could stink it up when the lights are the brightest.

13. Houston Texans

The lowest-ranked divisional winner in our NFL Playoff Power Rankings are the Houston Texans, who crawled into the playoffs after winning the lowly AFC South. It has been quite the struggle this year for the Houston offense, as C.J. Stroud has only eclipsed 250 passing yards five times this season.

The Texans as a whole are down a few options, as both Tank Dell and Stefon Diggs are out for the season, leaving Nico Collins as Stroud’s lone trusted wideout. Combine that with facing the strong Chargers defense, and you have the makings of an abbreviated visit to the 2024-25 playoffs for the Texans.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers

The final team checking into our NFL Playoff Power Rankings are the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are entering the postseason on a four-game losing streak. With George Pickens going down, the offense has looked like a shell of itself, as Russell Wilson has struggled to move the ball down the field.

With Pickens back, there should be no excuses for this offense to start scoring points – except they are facing the Baltimore defense that has only allowed them to score 35 points in two earlier matchups. Wilson will need the two-headed rushing attack of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren to help make the offense two-faceted, which is a tall order to ask.