Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is already making his mark in NFL recordbooks. Through four games, his 82.1% completion percentage is the highest ever, surpassing Tom Brady's 2007 record of 79.2%.

In the Commanders' 42-14 win against the Arizona Cardinals, Daniels completed 26-of-30 passes for 233 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also added 47 yards and a score on the ground. The rookie has led Washington to a 3-1 start to the season.

Daniels is averaging 8.7 yards per attempt and his quarterback rating is 111.8. After dropping the first game of the season 37-20 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington has peeled off three straight against the Giants, Bengals and Cardinals.

It also helps Daniels that the Commanders are running the ball so well. Running backs Brian Robinson Jr. and Jeremy McNichols combined for 169 yards on 29 carries.

Praise for Commanders, Jayden Daniels from multiple sources

Bob McGinn of Go Long cited an NFL executive with huge words about Daniels.

“Wow … wow,” another executive said. “I thought he was going to be good. I didn’t think he’d be that good. He’ll keep getting better. He’ll be in the (Patrick) Mahomes category.

“There’s quarterbacks that can carry a team. There’s quarterbacks that can win with a team. There’s quarterbacks that can’t win anything. I think (Daniels) will carry a team, yes. Caleb has a little better team than the (Commanders) and he’s not carrying anything. He’s struggling. He was a little better this week (against Indianapolis).”

Last week, Jayden Daniels (+145) overtook Malik Nabers (+280) as the betting favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin spoke highly of his quarterback after their Week 3 win, per ESPN's John Keim.

“I think he grew up tonight,” McLaurin said. “I'm so excited for him because now as a rookie, once you see those throws, you get more confidence. And I think this confidence is just going through the roof right now.”

Former Washington quarterback Doug Williams also shared how impressed he's been with Daniels, per Jason Reid of Andscape.

“The thing you really notice about him is that he’s in control the whole time,” Williams said. “He’s never in a hurry. For a rookie, that’s kind of unheard of. Again, you just don’t see rookies have that type of composure, especially after only three starts. Believe me, I know.”

The Commanders will look to extend their three-game win streak in Week 5 against the Cleveland Browns on October 6 at 1:00 p.m. EST.