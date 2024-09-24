ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels stole the show during Week 3's two-game Monday night football slate. Daniels posted his most electrifying performance to date during a 38-33 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, completing 21-of-23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 39 yards and a score. The performance gave Daniels an edge over his former LSU teammate and fellow NFC East rookie Malik Nabers for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Daniels is the favorite to win the award with +145 odds, per FanDuel Sportsbook, with Nabers on his heels at +280. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (+550) and Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (+550) are the other realistic contenders to enter the race.

Who will win the OROY battle between Commanders' Jayden Daniels and Giants' Malik Nabers?

Daniels had done most of his damage in his first two appearances before Monday's win. However, his arm talent was on full display in Cincinnati. The LSU product connected with Terry McLaurin for a 55-yard bomb late in the first half to set up a touchdown.

He then dropped another dime to McLaurin for a touchdown on a 3rd and 7 with 2:10 remaining to ice the game for the Commanders. The score came after Daniels found Zach Ertz to convert a 4th and 4 earlier in the drive.

Following the performance, Daniels leads all rookies in passing yards with 664 and ranks 11th overall. The 23-year-old ranks second among all QBs with 171 rushing yards, trailing only Lamar Jackson. His 67.9 QBR through three games is the seventh-best in the league, per ESPN.com. He's also posted a 0.379 EPA per play, the second-best mark among quarterbacks behind only Josh Allen, per RBSDM.com.

Meanwhile, Nabers made history during the New York Giants' 21-15 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The former sixth-overall pick caught eight passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns, becoming the first player in NFL history with 20 receptions and three receiving touchdowns in his first three games, according to ESPN Research.

Nabers is tied for the league lead in touchdowns (3) while ranking second in receptions (23) and fifth in yards (271). He's flashed his instincts and athleticism as a runner, tallying 127 yards after catch, the third-most among all receivers.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll has put the full weight of the offense on the rookie's back. Nabers leads the NFL with 37 targets, five ahead of Amon-Ra St. Brown in second.

Nabers will take the field in primetime for the first time in his NFL career on Thursday when the Giants play host to the Dallas Cowboys. Meanwhile, Daniels will have an opportunity to extend the Commanders' win streak to three when he travels to face the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.