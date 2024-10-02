The Washington Commanders are one of the most surprising teams in the NFL through four weeks of the 2024 season. Washington is 3-1 and sitting atop the NFC East, something that nobody expected before the season. The Commanders have had a ton of success on offense thanks to rookie QB Jayden Daniels. Washington's young signal caller is becoming very popular with the fan base in our nation's capital.

Commanders rookie QB Jayden Daniels was the No. 1 selling jersey on Fanatics this past week, according to Michael Rubin per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Daniels is one of the most popular young players in the NFL, and it is easy to understand why.

The rookie has logged a number of eye-popping statistics through four weeks. He has an 82.1% completion percentage, the highest by any player during a four-game stretch (min. 100 attempts) since at least 1950 per NFL+ via The Athletic's Ben Standig.

Daniels has also turned the Commanders into the most efficient offense in the league. Washington has had 23 scoring drives through four weeks, with only 19 incompletions during that stretch.

It seems that the combined powers of Jayden Daniels, Dan Quinn, and Kliff Kingsbury is the perfect recipe on offense.

Former Commanders coach Ron Rivera breaks down Jayden Daniels' hot start to 2024 season

Everyone around the NFL can recognize that Jayden Daniels is having a historic rookie season.

Former Commanders coach Ron Rivera broke down the rookie's impressive start to the 2024 season on Good Morning Football.

“Couple things that are up there. Time to throw. He gets the ball out of his hands quicker than anybody else in the league – 2.52 seconds, the league average 2.77. That means a lot of those things are designed for him to make a quick decision, get the ball out and he’s been very successful,” Rivera said.

Rivera also praised Daniels' ability to sell the play action pass.

“The next thing that they’ve done also is play action pass,” Rivera continued. “Again you look at what his play action pass completion rate is and it is again through the roof… You’re asking a quarterback in college who really didn’t turn his back to the offense to now have to not only turn his back but turn around, focus, find your receiver and get the ball out. He’s done such a great job with that… His numbers are exactly what they are because the team, the coaching staff… have put together plans that allow him to make quick decisions, get the ball out of his hands and allow his players to make plays for him.”

Jayden Daniels is now the frontrunner for Offensive Rookie of the Year. He also has Commanders fans dreaming about returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.