The Washington Commanders rookie quarterback sensation Jayden Daniels has been on a roll of late. After a 42-14 beatdown of the Arizona Cardinals in Week Four, Daniels surpassed Tom Brady for the highest-ever completion percentage through four games – the Commanders’ QB has hit on 82.1 percent of his passes while Tom the GOAT completed a measly 79.2 percent of his throws in 2007.

With Washington now at 3-1 on the season and Daniels red hot, folks are lining up to praise the first-year signal caller – from an NFL executive who believes Jayden will be as good as Patrick Mahomes to Herm Edwards who compared Daniels to Eagles’ legend Randall Cunningham.

Former Washington head coach Ron Rivera joined the chorus of praise for the young passer, breaking down what’s behind the rookie’s remarkable success. “Couple things that are up there. Time to throw. He gets the ball out of his hands quicker than anybody else in the league – 2.52 seconds, the league average 2.77. That means a lot of those things are designed for him to make a quick decision, get the ball out and he’s been very successful,” Rivera said per Good Morning Football on X.

Rookie QB Jayden Daniels has the Commanders rolling

But he wasn’t done discussing the Commanders’ QB’s commanding performance this season. “The next thing that they’ve done also is play action pass. Again you look at what his play action pass completion rate is and it is again through the roof… You’re asking a quarterback in college who really didn’t turn his back to the offense to now have to not only turn his back but turn around, focus, find your receiver and get the ball out. He’s done such a great job with that… His numbers are exactly what they are because the team, the coaching staff… have put together plans that allow him to make quick decisions, get the ball out of his hands and allow his players to make plays for him,” Rivera said, via Good Morning Football.

The thoughtful response that credits coaching, game planning and Daniels’ teammates is a welcome change from takes that have the young quarterback winning the MVP. Of course, there’s no question that Daniels has been special so far this season. He even set a new record for the highest single game completion percentage ever during the Commanders’ Week Three Monday Night Football clash against the Cincinnati Bengals at 91.3 percent.

The Commanders selected Daniels second overall in the 2024 draft. With his historic Week Three game, Daniels overtook New York Giants wideout Malik Nabers as the betting favorite for Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Commanders have won three straight games to improve to 3-1 on the young season. The team will take on the 1-3 Cleveland Browns at home in Week Five.