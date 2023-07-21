After one of the most scrutinized and controversial ownership tenures in NFL history, the Dan Snyder era has officially been closed, complete with a parting shot from the NFL. New owner Josh Harris is wasting little time in putting his own unique touch on the franchise.

A name change is already being speculated, but more important to fans will be the lofty proclamation the private equity investor made in his introductory press conference Friday.

“It’s hard to imagine, but I’ve seen the numbers. The Commanders were once the #1 franchise in the NFL back when they were the Redskins,” Harris, said, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov. “Not the Dallas Cowboys. The opportunity is up here (gestured with hand) and the work is up here.”



Fans did not need the new boss' help to add fuel to this bitter rivalry between Washington and Dallas, but they will surely appreciate his ambition. The Commanders were ranked as the No. 6 most valuable NFL franchise in 2022, per Forbes, so imagine what the ceiling can be if the team enjoyed sustained success. The Cowboys are often ridiculed for their “America's Team” nickname given their recent playoff follies, but they have remained a national focal point through it all.



Washington did not make a big splash in the offseason and have one of the least flashy quarterback rooms with Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett, but the roster has the ability to sneak up on a lot of teams, Dallas included. With Harris throwing the Commanders in the ring for NFL brand-name supremacy, maybe now this rivalry will extend even beyond the division.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Eagles are probably more than content letting the two revenue giants battle it out on Wall Street while they try to book back-to-back Super Bowl trips.