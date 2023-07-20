The NFL has ordered Daniel Snyder to pay $60 million to the league as part of the closing sale of the Washington Commanders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, after an independent investigation confirmed allegations of personal misconduct and financial improprieties during his time as team owner.

The league released findings of the probe conducted by former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White on Thursday, shortly before NFL owners approved the Commanders' pending sale to a group led by Harris, fellow billionaire Mitchell Rales and Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

“Ms. White and her colleagues conducted a comprehensive and independent investigation over 17 months that included interviews with dozens of witnesses, sometimes on multiple occasions, a review of over 10,000 documents, and assistance from a team of forensic accountants,” the league said in a statement.

The third-party inquiry commenced after former Washington employee Tiffani Johnson made multiple accusations of workplace misconduct against Snyder at a Congressional roundtable in February 2022. Scope of the probe was later expanded by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to include financial discovery upon another former team staffer alleging business improprieties by Snyder.

Harris and Snyder entered into an exclusive negotiating agreement for sale of the organization on May 12th. The Harris Group bought the Commanders for a final price of $6.03 billion, a record total for a North American sports franchise.