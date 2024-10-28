The Phoenix Suns don't have a game scheduled on Sunday, so superstar forward Kevin Durant is able to catch some football action in Week 8 of the 2024 NFL regular season.

Of course, he was able to see the miracle unfold at the end of the game between the Washington Commanders and the Chicago Bears, which featured the top two picks at the last NFL draft.

Kevin Durant reacts to the Commanders' miraculous victory over the Bears

When it was all said and done on the field, it was Jayden Daniels and the Commanders who came away with a victory — in unforgettable fashion. In a play that will be talked about perhaps forever, Daniels connected with wide receiver Noah Brown on a Hail Mary, walk-off 52-yard touchdown to give Washington the 18-15 victory.

The former NBA Most Valuable Player surely liked that.

“HAHAHHAA LETS GO Commanders,” Durant posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The Bears took control of a three-point lead with just 23 seconds remaining in regulation after running back Roschon Johnson scored on a one-yard run. Daniels then led a four-play drive that was punctuated by that miraculous throw to Brown, who gained possession of the ball in the end zone off of a deflection.

What made the Commanders' victory even more impressive was the fact that there was a big question mark about the status of Daniels heading to the showdown against Caleb Williams and the Bears due to a ribs issue, but he was ultimately given the green light to play. Daniels, who was selected just a pick behind Williams at this year's draft, went 21-of-38 for 326 passing yards and a touchdown with zero interceptions. He was sacked twice for a loss of 13 yards but did not turn the ball over during the contest.

Brown's game-winning catch was only his third reception of the contest and made up nearly all of his 73-yard production. Meanwhile, Terry McLaurin led the Commanders with 125 receiving yards on five catches and eight targets. Brian Robinson Jr. paced Washington on the ground with the running back compiling a total of 65 rushing yards on 16 carries.

With the win, Daniels and the Commanders further improved their record to 6-2. They are still the owners of the best record in the NFC North division, leading their rivals in the group by a game.

The Commanders will next aim to get their seventh win of the season in Week 9 when they pay East Rutherford a visit for a matchup against another divisional rival in the form of the New York Giants.