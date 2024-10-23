ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Chicago Bears and Washinton Commanders are two teams who have shown that having a couple of bad seasons to build your team through the draft is a valuable strategy. The plan doesn't always work if your front office cannot make good decisions, but the Bears and Commanders made the right call in the 2024 draft. The Bears took Caleb Williams as the first overall pick, and then the Commanders took Jayden Daniels as the second overall pick. The new quarterbacks rewarded them with 5-2 and 4-2 records through seven weeks. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Bears-Commanders prediction and pick.

The Bears have an intriguing opportunity in front of them. They are favorites in this game and have upcoming matchups with the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. With those teams' occasional struggles this season, the Bears have a good chance at starting this season 7-2. However, depending on the Commanders' injury updates, this game against Washington could be their toughest test of the season.

The Commanders are rolling after a 40-7 victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 7. It was their fifth win in six games, with the only loss coming in a close 30-23 battle with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. The Commanders and their fans will await the inevitable injury update on Daniels. He left the game with a rib injury against the Panthers, but he could be good to go for this matchup. The world would like to see Williams vs. Daniels for the first time.

Here are the Bears-Commanders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Bears-Commanders Odds

Chicago Bears: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -250

Washington Commanders: +2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +125

Over: 43 (-110)

Under: 43 (-110)

How to Watch Bears vs. Commanders

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Bears Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Bears and Commanders were two teams with limited expectations entering this season but have outperformed the predictions. The Bears are 4-1-1 against the spread, with their only blemish coming in a 21-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts as one-point underdogs. Since then, the Bears have covered the spread in three straight games, including a 35-16 win as one-point underdogs in Week 6. Chicago had a week off after that London game to prepare for the Commanders.

Daniels is out week-to-week, but the Commanders are hopeful he can return for Sunday's game. The rookie's situation doesn't look promising, so they'll likely roll with Marcus Mariota in this game.

Why The Commanders Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Commanders had some learning experiences in their first game of the season when they faced the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as four-point underdogs and lost 37-20. However, they've been nearly flawless since that game, winning five of six games and owning a 5-0-1 against-the-spread record. Daniels has been the best rookie quarterback, leading the Commanders to 34+ points in their last four victories.

If Daniels plays, the Commanders look like the right choice, but Mariota showed he is an acceptable replacement last week. Mariota entered the game and completed 18/23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns.

Final Bears-Commanders Prediction & Pick

The Commanders are underdogs in this game, thanks to the injury questions for Daniels. However, Mariota's performance last week gives Washington an intriguing case regardless. The Bears' wins have come against the Titans, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, and Jacksonville Jaguars. It's not exactly a list of the best teams in the NFL, which means the Commanders could shock them at home regardless of the quarterback.

