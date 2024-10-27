Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is likely to take the field against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, according to league sources cited by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Despite being officially listed as questionable, optimism within the team is high concerning Daniels' readiness following a rib injury.

“Signs point to Commanders QB Jayden Daniels playing vs. the Bears, per league sources,” Schefter tweeted.

The final decision on Daniels' participation will hinge on his pregame condition this Sunday. However, internal sources describe Daniels as resilient. “He's one tough-ass dude,” a team official shared, highlighting the quarterback's grit and determination to play through pain.

Daniels' potential return comes at a crucial juncture, setting the stage for an intriguing matchup between the top two draft picks of the season: Daniels and Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. The anticipation for this rookie duel adds significant narrative weight to the game, especially as the Commanders, leading the NFC East at 5-2, look to maintain their edge over the closely trailing Philadelphia Eagles.

Jayden Daniels continues to dominate in his rookie season

Daniels, who won the Heisman Trophy, was a limited participant in Friday’s practice and took part in Saturday’s walk-through. “He'd want to play if he were missing his right leg,” said the team official, emphasizing Daniels' eagerness to compete against Williams and contribute to his team’s campaign.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn remarked on Daniels' condition after Friday's practice, noting the quarterback “really pushed it.” Quinn stated that the team would closely monitor Daniels' recovery over the weekend. “That'll guide us, and we'll make the best decision for him and the team,” Quinn explained, underscoring the cautious approach the team is taking.

Daniels himself expressed a strong desire to play, stating on Friday, “I felt good and want to play,” but acknowledged the ultimate decision was out of his hands. “It's not my decision,” he conceded.

The quarterback’s first brush with injury this season occurred in last Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, where he suffered a rib injury on his first play. Veteran quarterback Marcus Mariota stepped in, completing 18 of 23 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns, effectively leading the team to victory in Daniels' absence.

As the Commanders prepare for their upcoming contest, all eyes will be on the pregame warm-ups to see if Daniels can indeed make a significant return to lead his team against the Bears in what promises to be a pivotal game for both promising young quarterbacks and their teams.