The Washington Commanders came away with a wild 35-33 win over the Denver Broncos to move to 2-0, and new owner Magic Johnson was excited after the game, giving shout outs to Sam Howell and Brian Robinson Jr.

“I just witnessed my @Commanders win a thriller today against Denver 35-33! QB Sam Howell thew 2 touchdowns and RB Brian Robinson Jr. ran for 2!” Magic Johnson said on X.

It did not look good for the Commanders early on. They trailed the Broncos 21-3. The Commanders scored 18 unanswered to tie it at 21, before the Broncos took the lead back 24-21. After that, the Commanders scored two touchdowns to make it 35-24 in the fourth quarter. It was not a comfortable win, however.

The Broncos scored a field goal to cut it to 35-27, and got the ball back with one last chance to tie it with 48 seconds left. Russell Wilson completed a 50-yard Hail Mary pass to Brandon Johnson as time expired. Russell Wilsons' pass to Courtland Sutton on a two-point conversion attempt was incomplete, and the Commanders won the game 35-33.

Neither of the Commanders' wins have been pretty. They edged out the Arizona Cardinals 20-16 at home in Week 1, and now this wild game against the Broncos moves them to 2-0.

The competition will step up next week for Washington, as the Buffalo Bills will come to town after they blew out the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 2.

It will be interesting to see how the Commanders fare for the rest of the season, they have an opportunity to make the playoffs after starting 2-0.