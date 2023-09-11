The Washington Commanders survived by the skin of their teeth against a lowly Arizona Cardinals team in Week 1. On Monday, the Commanders officially activated veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder to the 53-man roster, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

‘#Commanders are signing WR/PR Jamison Crowder to their active roster, source says. The veteran was elevated from the practice squad the other day, now on the 53 after returning three punts yesterday.'

Crowder was activated for the game against the Cardinals and returned three punts, although he didn't have much success on that end. He went without a target in the passing game, but adding him to the active roster could allow Sam Howell to lean on the veteran a bit more throughout the season.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Crowder was added to the Commanders' practice squad prior to Week 1, and now he will look to rekindle his old days. Crowder spent the 2022 season partially with the Buffalo Bills and played in four games, catching just six passes for 60 yards. In 2021, he played in 12 games with the New York Jets and had 447 yards on 51 catches with a pair of scores.

His best year came with Washington in 2016, when he had 67 receptions with a career-high 847 yards and seven touchdowns. He was drafted by Washington in 2015 in the fourth round after playing college ball at Duke, and it will be interesting to see how Jamison Crowder fits into the offense with guys such as Curtis Samuel, Terry McLaurin, Logan Thomas, and Jahan Dotson all commanding plenty of targets.