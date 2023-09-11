NFL Week 1 brings out the stars. There is much anticipation when the first set of games kicks off in the league. But, the Washington Commanders may just get more of them after Magic Johnson became an owner. The Los Angeles Lakers legend saw some star-studded names during their victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

Magic Johnson is starting to be one of the most hands-on owners in the league. He was everywhere during the Comanders' NFL Week 1 preparation. The Lakers legend had formed bonds with the local community and forged stronger connections with his team.

Their first game after Dan Snyder's exit was filled with stars. Doug Williams was present along with another football legend in Clinton Portis. The other big sports personalities present in the game were Olympian Lindsey Vonn, Kevin Durant, Alex Ovechkin, and Joel Embiid. Mayor Muriel Bowser also checked out the game against the Cardinals and engaged with the fans who were enjoying their time. Wale was also a big name that came to support the Commanders. The owners were all complete with Josh Harris and Mark Ein to wrap things up.

NBA superstar, world champion and my man Kevin Durant. Surprise, surprise! Superstar and this year’s NBA MVP Joel Embiid and my fellow owner and Joel Embiid’s boss Josh Harris. One of the greatest hockey goal scorers of all time Alex Ovechkin. KD’s incredible mother Wanda… pic.twitter.com/hbVUMQ2Wuz — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 10, 2023

All of the support from their ownership felt like a fresh breath of air for the team. It would all result in their first season win at home. Sam Howell, through the help of the cheers from the home crowd, was able to prove that he belongs as a starting quarterback in the league. He threw a touchdown and 202 passing yards during the game. The change of leadership may be turning their team in a more positive direction.