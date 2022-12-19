By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders took a brutal loss on their home turf against the New York Giants by a score of 20-12. The loss puts their playoff hopes in jeopardy. Like many games, the referees played a part in the contests.

Ron Rivera was noticeably frustrated after the Commanders’ loss, which featured some moments of officiating ranging from questionable to downright bad. Washington’s head coach asked reporters not to ask about it because he had no explanations.

#Commanders HC Ron Rivera asked about the officiating tonight “Don’t ask me about the refereeing because I can't answer the question."pic.twitter.com/gvc9GXmgHN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 19, 2022

One controversial play came after a touchdown. Jahan Dotson was called for pass interference on a successful two-point conversion attempt. On what could have been a game-tying drive right at the end of the game, Terry McLaurin was flagged for illegal formation despite checking with the referee to make sure he was in a proper position.

The Commanders were also on the wrong end of a missed call when the Giants’ Darnay Holmes got away with pass interference on Curtis Samuel on a pass to the end zone. It was a massive point of controversy near the end of the contest that Washington and its fans are anything but happy about.

Washington missed opportunities all night and scored only 12 points at home but the officiating was inexplicably poor. Beating the Giants would have been huge as they look to secure a Wild Card spot. With the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions lurking behind them in the standings, the Commanders will probably have to win out in order to secure a playoff berth.