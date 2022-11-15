Published November 15, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Taylor Heinicke is stabilizing the Washington Commanders one game at a time. Monday night, Heinicke delivered yet another win for the Commanders as the team’s starting quarterback, and in the process became just the first ever to beat a reigning NFL MVP’s team and a team with at least an 8-0 record in the same NFL calendar year.

Via Opta STATS:

“He’s the first starting QB in NFL history to beat a reigning MVP starting QB and an 8-0 or better team (no ties) in separate games in the same season.”

Heinicke wasn’t exactly masterful under center in the Commanders’ 32-21 win on the road over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 10, but it does feel and look like Washington’s offense is being more responsive and coherent with him throwing the ball instead of Carson Wentz. Heinicke finished with just 211 yards and zero touchdowns with an interception on 17-of-29 completions while marching down the field Washington’s offense that collected a total of 25 first downs to just 18 by the Eagles. Washington also connected on 12 of their 21 attempts on third downs while Philly went only 5 of 8.

When the Commanders defeated Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at home back in Week 7, Heinicke was 20 of 33 for 201 passing yards and a couple of touchdowns against an interception.

With how the Commanders are performing with Heinicke as their quarterback, they might have to continue riding with him instead of switching back to Carson Wentz even if the latter becomes available to play as early as Week 11 against the Houston Texans on the road.