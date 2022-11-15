Published November 15, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Washington Commanders have bad intentions Monday, as they look locked in on their mission to become the first team to take down Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles this 2022 NFL season. If they are to complete that goal, they are going to need wide receiver Terry McLaurin to perform at a high level, and so far, he’s doing just that, as he has repeatedly battered Eagles defenders downfield in the first half not only with his play, but with his mouth, as well.

Terry McLaurin after yet another catch: "Don't put a safety on me."pic.twitter.com/q1FY1pKP4E — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 15, 2022

The Commanders have been playing with more fire lately. Since switching from Carson Wentz to Taylor Heinicke, McLaurin and the Commanders’ offense has seemingly stepped it up a bit. Washington has won three of four games entering Week 10, so the Commanders were carrying serious momentum into their showdown with the Eagles even though they were coming off a 20-17 home loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9.

Regardless of who plays under center for the Commanders, Terry McLaurin will always be a huge threat to any defense. He’s one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL, perhaps mostly because of the team he plays for, but there’s no denying that he is an uber-talented downfield weapon for Washington.

In the first half of the Eagles game, Terry McLaurin had managed to put together 76 receiving yards on six catches and eight receptions. He can expect to see more targets coming his way in the second half, with the Commanders looking poised to further push Philly into the wall.