It was a mix of good and bad news for the Washington Commanders Tuesday night. While they became the team that finally ended the Baltimore Ravens' preseason dynasty with a thrilling 29-28 victory at home, that victory also seemingly came at the expense of star wide receiver Terry McLaurin's toe.

McLaurin exited the Ravens game in the second quarter and did not return due to a toe injury he suffered while trying to make a catch. He was seen limping before he made his way to the locker room. That being said, it appears that McLaurin escaped a serious injury, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Commanders WR Terry McLaurin is believed to be dealing with a toe sprain based on the initial diagnosis, sources say. The injury from last night’s game — also known as turf toe — is not thought to be overly serious, but he’ll have an MRI today to determine the full extent.”

McLaurin had 39 receiving yards on three catches and three targets against the Ravens. The Commanders were still able to make things happen on offense despite missing McLaurin for the remainder of the contest, with quarterback Jake Fromm leading the charge in the second half. Jahan Dotson paced Washington downfield with 76 receiving yards on five receptions and seven targets.

The Commanders will play the Cincinnati Bengals at home in Week 3 of the NFL preseason but even if McLaurin is healthy enough to play for that game, Washington will likely take the safer route and sit him until the regular season.