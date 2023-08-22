Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will enter the 2023 NFL season as the team's 11th all-time leading receiver. McLaurin put up 1,191 yards on 77 receptions with five touchdowns for Head Coach Ron Rivera's team in 2022.

Sam Howell, the former North Carolina Tar Heel, was just named the team's starting QB by Rivera leading to a heartfelt reaction. The Commanders also made a surprising move regarding a veteran kicker recently.

On Monday, the Commanders squared off against the Baltimore Ravens in a key preseason tune-up game.

McLaurin caused a stir as he exited the field after an apparent injury.

Reactions were mixed as fans wondered aloud about the Commanders' strategy.

“Thoughts and prayers,” one fan said.

“Why the hell did Washington have Terry McLaurin out there the whole first half in PRESEASON? Now he's hurt,” another fan said.

Video showed McLaurin walking off the field along with personnel.

Video of the injury surfaced on NFL Twitter showing how it happened, along with a preliminary injury report from Doctor of Physical Therapy Jeff Mueller.

His injury was originally though to be a right high ankle sprain, but later revealed it to be a turf toe injury.

The Commanders will be hoping for good news going forward, as McLaurin is a key part of the team's aerial attack. The team's depth will be tested if McLaurin is limited or unable to play in any of the team's upcoming games.

The most recent depth chart for Ron Rivera's team lists McLaurin as the team's top pass catcher, flanked by Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, and tight end Logan Thomas.